AEW Dynamite to Feature All In Contract Signing Between Okada and Omega

AEW Dynamite returns tonight with a stacked lineup and a milestone moment that will shape the future of the company’s biggest event. In what promises to be a major turning point, the AEW World Championship match for All In will be made official as Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega meet in the ring for a high-stakes contract signing.

The build to All In continues across the entire card. MJF joins forces with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in a trios bout against Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Komander. Elsewhere, Kyle Fletcher will go one-on-one with Anthony Bowens, while Thekla meets Queen Aminata in singles action.

In the women’s division, Toni Storm takes on Julia Hart with Mercedes Moné joining the commentary team for the match. Plus, CMLL icon Mistico is scheduled to compete in what should be another showcase performance.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Lineup: