×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Dynamite to Feature All In Contract Signing Between Okada and Omega

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2025
AEW Dynamite to Feature All In Contract Signing Between Okada and Omega

AEW Dynamite returns tonight with a stacked lineup and a milestone moment that will shape the future of the company’s biggest event. In what promises to be a major turning point, the AEW World Championship match for All In will be made official as Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega meet in the ring for a high-stakes contract signing.

The build to All In continues across the entire card. MJF joins forces with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in a trios bout against Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Komander. Elsewhere, Kyle Fletcher will go one-on-one with Anthony Bowens, while Thekla meets Queen Aminata in singles action.

In the women’s division, Toni Storm takes on Julia Hart with Mercedes Moné joining the commentary team for the match. Plus, CMLL icon Mistico is scheduled to compete in what should be another showcase performance.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Lineup:

  • Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

  • MJF, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin vs. Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Komander

  • Contract signing: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega for All In

  • Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens

  • Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart (Mercedes Moné on commentary)

  • Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

  • Mistico in action

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Jun. 11th 2025

#dynamite

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Jun. 12th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy