WWE Draft Still Expected to Happen in 2025

WWE could be shifting one of its biggest annual shakeups to a later spot on the calendar.

According to a new report from Cory Hays and Viper of BodySlam.net, WWE officials are considering moving the 2025 Draft from its traditional spring timeframe to the fall. The idea reportedly being discussed would see the draft take place shortly after SummerSlam, likely aligning with the annual September season premiere episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

“The last I heard about the WWE draft was that they have been considering doing it post-SummerSlam, most likely as a tie-in to the season premiere episodes in September,” the report stated.

This potential schedule change would allow ongoing summer storylines to play out in full before the roster is reshuffled. The shift would also offer a fresh slate heading into WWE’s fall programming.

The report mentions that due to recent NXT call-ups and strong ongoing narratives, there has not been immediate pressure to reorganize the rosters. Still, plans for a seasonal refresh appear to be gaining traction, even if the precise date remains undecided.

