×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Draft Still Expected to Happen in 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2025
WWE Draft Still Expected to Happen in 2025

WWE could be shifting one of its biggest annual shakeups to a later spot on the calendar.

According to a new report from Cory Hays and Viper of BodySlam.net, WWE officials are considering moving the 2025 Draft from its traditional spring timeframe to the fall. The idea reportedly being discussed would see the draft take place shortly after SummerSlam, likely aligning with the annual September season premiere episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

“The last I heard about the WWE draft was that they have been considering doing it post-SummerSlam, most likely as a tie-in to the season premiere episodes in September,” the report stated.

This potential schedule change would allow ongoing summer storylines to play out in full before the roster is reshuffled. The shift would also offer a fresh slate heading into WWE’s fall programming.

The report mentions that due to recent NXT call-ups and strong ongoing narratives, there has not been immediate pressure to reorganize the rosters. Still, plans for a seasonal refresh appear to be gaining traction, even if the precise date remains undecided.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Jun. 11th 2025

#dynamite

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Jun. 12th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy