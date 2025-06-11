WWE NXT Results - June 10, 2025

Tonight on NXT, Tony D'Angelo & Luca Cursifino take on The High Ryze (Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe), The Culling (Niko Vance & Shawn Spears) will be in action against an undisclosed team, Ethan Page puts his NXT North American Championship on the line against Sean Legacy, Oba Femi defends his NXT World Title against Jasper Troy and more!

We kick off NXT with clips from last week's episode.

Tony D'Angelo & Luca Crusifino are shown arriving at the Performance Center. Oba Femi is shown arriving but he is attacked by Jasper Troy in the parking lots and slammed into a car windshield.

Match 1 - NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page(c) -vs- Sean Legacy

The men lock up at the bell, and Page gets Legacy in a headlock. Legacy is taken down to the mat and the headlock is still locked in. Page knocks Legacy down again and Legacy fires back with a headscissors but is taken down by Page again. The hold is finally broken and Legacy takes out Page with kicks and a dropkick. Page rolls out of the ring and we cut to a commercial.

Back to NXT, Legacy and Page exchange punches in the middle of the ring. Page takes Legacy down with a codebreaker and then sets Legacy on the top turnbuckle. Page tries for a superplex but fails. Legacy hits a springboard missile dropkick on Page and then connects with punches on Page. Legacy takes down Page with forearms and then hits a German Suplex on Page. Legacy kicks Page in the head and then covers for a two count. Legacy goes to hit Shambles but Page counters and kicks him. Legacy counters The Ego's Edge and Legacy drops Page with a driver and covers for a near fall. Page punches Legacy who is on the top turnbuckle. Page drops Legacy on the ropes and sends him crashing outside the ring. Page takes apart the top of the announce table and goes to slam Legacy into it but Legacy counters and slams him into the ringpost. Legacy runs into the ring and then suicide dives onto Page. Back in the ring, Legacy misses a 450 splash allowing Page to hit Twisted Grin and get the pin.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Ethan Page

After the match, Ricky Saints runs out and attacks Page.

Ava is backstage with Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne is pissed about the new signee and says those decisions should be run through her first. Jayne says she is champ and needs to know what's going on. Lainey Reid comes by and slaps Jayne and says she wants a title shot. Reid slaps Jayne again and a match is set for tonight.

We see a TikTok with Sol Ruca and Zaria which ends up with us seeing Lash Legend, Wren Sinclair, Karmen Petrovic and Kelani Jordan all arguing.

We see The Culling talking and Shawn Spears asks Izzi Dame why she clocked Brooks Jensen with a chair. Dame says he's the reason they lost at Battleground and he wasn't dressing or acting like The Culling. Spears says Dame is brilliant for catching all that. Dame tells Niko Vance and Spears that she has her eyes on something.

Match 2: The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) w/Izzi Dame -vs- Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

Inamura and Vance start the match and Vance gets Inamura in a headlock. Inamura and Vance collide into each other several times and Inamura is able to get Vance on the mat. Vance tags Spears and Inamura is chopped in the corner. Inamura asks for more, and Spears chops him again. Spears is now chopped in the corner and Briggs is tagged in. Spears is double teamed and covered for two. Briggs takes down Spears and knocks Vance off the apron. Briggs takes down Spears again with a splash and smacks him on the ropes. Outside the ring, Dame goes to smoke Briggs with a chair allowing Vance to attack him. Vance is tagged in and he pummels Briggs with some elbows. Briggs is clotheslined down to the mat and covered for a near fall. Vance runs into Briggs in the corner and tackles Briggs down. Spears is tagged in and starts talking trash to Inamura. Briggs capitalizes and takes down Spears and tags in Inamura. Inamura cleans house and knocks Vance down too. He collides with Spears in the corner. Vance and Briggs are tagged in. Briggs slams down Vance and splashes onto him. Inamura takes out Spears outside and in the ring, Vance hits a Burning Hammer type move and gets the win.

Winners: The Culling

Ava scolds Ricky Saints backstage about attacking Page after his match. She sends Saints home and says she will take care of this.

Sarah Schreiber is backstage and lets us know that Oba Femi is still getting looked at by medical. We see the Chase U members. Andre Chase tells Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon that they have to listen to him and say it's time they get back to class. Connors and Dixon are stoked.

We are taken back to NXT last week where The Glamour is said to have arrived at NXT. A video package for Mariah May plays where she's been renamed Blake Monroe.

Match 3: Lash Legend -vs- Wren Sinclair

Sinclair comes out with Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights but says she's got this and comes to the ring alone. Kelani Jordan is on commentary and the bell rings. Legend tosses Sinclair across the ring and then talks smack to Jordan. Sinclair kicks Legend and tries to roll her up but can't. Sinclair gets Legend in a clutch arm stretch hold and then locks Legend in an armbar. Legend lifts up Sinclair and kicks Sinclair with a pumpkick. Legend punches Sinclair on the ropes and then slams Sinclair into the mat. Legend splashes onto Sinclair and covers her for a two count. Sinclair and Legend trade blows in the ring and Sinclair connects with some forearms and chops. Sinclair hits a headscissors on Legend and then follows that up with a DDT. Legend has seemed to have gotten weaker without Jakara Jackson as she's getting her ass kicked. Sinclair kicks Legend outside of the ring and back in the ring, Sinclair comes off the top rope and Legend catches her and hits Lash Extension and gets the win.

Winner: Lash Legend

Lainey Reid is the subject of the NXT spotlight. She talks about how athletic she is and talks about how Southern she is.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Jasper Troy. She asks him why he attacked Oba Femi. Troy says he knows Femi will be out there to defend his belt against him and says he knows what he's doing.

Match 4 - NXT Women's Championship Match: Jacy Jayne(c) w/Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) -vs- Lainey Reid

Jayne goes for Reid and Reid rolls up Jayne for a two count. Reid kicks Jayne and rolls her up for a two count again. Reid kicks and punches Jayne in the corner and then slams Jayne's head in the corner. Reid connects with some elbows and then comes down with a springboard splash and covers Jayne for two. Jayne smashes Reid's face into her knee and then clotheslines Reid and covers her for two. Jayne hits some splashes and sentons on Reid and Reid comes back with some headbutts. Reid is kicked in the face by Jayne and the Reid is slingshotted into the middle rope and we cut to a commercial.

Back on NXT, Jayne has Reid in a headlock in the middle of the ring. Reid powers out by slamming herself into the corner and Jayne then chokes out Reid with her legs. Reid dropkicks Jayne and Jayne tries to slingshot her on the ropes again but fails and instead stomps on Reid's throat. Jayne slams into Reid in the corner and then places her on the top turnbuckle. Jayne tries for a superplex but Reid doesn't allow it. She knocks down Jayne and jumps off the middle rope and hits a blockbuster but it doesn't fully connect. Both ladies are laid out in the middle of the ring. Reid and Jayne punch each other, Reid starts with uppercuts now and takes down Jayne with strikes. Reid attacks Jayne in the corner and hits a twisting neckbreaker and covers Jayne for a near fall. Jayne elbows Reid's neck and hits a headscissor on Reid. Reid kicks down Jayne and covers her for a near fall. Reid rolls up Jayne and Jayne kicks out. Fallon Henley distracts Reid and Jayne connects with The Rolling Encore and gets the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Women's Champion: Jacy Jayne

Fatal Influence celebrates in the ring. Ava appears on the balcony and says she'll decide who Jayne's next competitor will be. Next week we will have four qualifying matches for a Fatal 4-Way at the end of the month to determine her next challenge at Evolution PLE.

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura are backstage. AJ Francis and Casey Navarro approach them and poke fun at them for losing. Inamura calls Francis annoying and Francis says he had this locker room before and will be taking it back. Elijah comes in and tells them to take over the locker room. Navarro says he's going to talk to the higher ups.

Luca Crusifino is on the phone and Tony D'Angelo approaches him. Crusifino says he was just taking care of business and he'll prove to D'Angelo that he can be trusted.

No Quarter Catch Crew and Myles Borne are backstage. Dempsey wishes Borne luck and Borne says everything he is, is because of NQCC. Je'Von Evans comes by and congratulates Borne. Heights says he wants a shot too. Evans tells Dempsey to let his guys go and why he's holding on to them. Sinclair says she'll talk to Dempsey as he leaves after saying NQCC will take over NXT.

Match 5: Luca Crusifino & Tony D'Angelo -vs- The High Ryze (Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont) w/Wes Lee

Crusifino and Igwe start off. Crusifino is kicked in the face and he comes back with a jumping kick on Igwe. Crusifino tries to tag but D'Angelo doesn't tag. Dupont is tagged in and Crusifino is double teamed. D'Angelo is tagged in and Crusifino wants to double team but D'Angelo tells him to get out. D'Angelo connects with a forearm and then punches Dupont in the gut. Igwe is tagged in and D'Angelo is stomped in the corner. D'Angelo and Igwe trade punches. D'Angelo goes to tag but Lee distracts Crusifino. Dupont is tagged in and D'Angelo is double teamed. D'Angelo sends Igwe out of the ring and tags in Crusifino. Crusifino sends Dupont out of the ring and slams down Igwe. D'Angelo is tagged in and they double team High Ryze by D'Angelo assisting Crusifino and sending him flying out of the ring with a suicide dive and we get a commercial.

Back to NXT, Crusifino is double teamed and Igwe covers for a near fall. Igwe slaps Crusifino in a headlock and Crusifino powers out of it with elbows to Igwe. Igwe gets him back on the mat but is punched in the gut. Igwe hits a shoulder breaker and covers Crusifino for two. Igwe punches Crusifino and then clobbers him in the corner. Crusifino hits a codebreaker out of nowhere and tags in D'Angelo. D'Angelo clears house and slams down Igwe. He then slams down Dupont and then hits a spinebuster on Igwe. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo runs down with a crowbar. D'Angelo takes care of Lorenzo and Crusifino holds the crowbar and D'Angelo loses his mind and knocks him out of the ring. This allows The High Ryze to slams down D'Angelo and get the win.

Winners: The High Ryze

Sarah Schreiber talks to Trick Williams. Williams says he doesn't care about what anyone has to say because in reality he's the only one doing what he said he would do. He calls out Elijah and Mike Santana. He says next week he and AJ Francis and Casey Navarro will be victorious in their match next week.

Match 6 - NXT World Championship Match: Oba Femi(c) -vs- Jasper Troy

Femi attacks Troy with punches right off the bat. Troy grabs Femi and slams him down and hits a Senton on Femi. Troy covers for a near fall and then starts punching Femi. Troy is slammed down by Femi and Femi connects with some shoulder checks. Femi punches out Troy and tries to Suplex Troy but Troy counters and suplexes Femi. Femi rolls out of the ring and Troy follows him. Troy is chopped and he no sells it and clotheslines Femi outside the ring. Back in the ring, Femi is whipped into the corner a couple times and the second time the second rope buckles and comes apart and we cut to commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Troy splashes onto Femi and covers him for a two count. Troy punches Femi's injured ribs and then places him on the apron. Femi clubs Troy on the apron and Troy slams Femi back first on the apron. Troy splashes Femi and covers him for a near fall. Femi gets some offense and suplexes Troy and then punches Troy and takes him down with a clotheslines. Femi tosses Troy over his head onto the mat and runs into him in the corner and Troy does the same. Troy walks into a spinebuster by Femi and Femi covers for a two count. Troy headbutts Femi and the men trade kicks and punches in the middle of the ring. Troy sends Femi into the corner and hits a chokeslam on Femi and covers for a near fall. Femi tosses Troy across the ring and then walks into a Black Hole Slam on Femi and then covers Femi after some stalling and Femi kicks out. Troy climbs the ropes and goes for a splash but Femi gets his knees up. Femi and Troy are both knocked over the ropes and Femi throws Troy into the barricades and then sends him back in the ring. Femi hits Fall from Grace and covers Troy who gets his shoulder up. Femi hits a second Fall from Grace and gets the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Champion: Oba Femi

Femi celebrates and we get the end credits.