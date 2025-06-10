JBL Calls WWE Press Conferences “Horrible” But Applauds Triple H’s Booking

On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle With, WWE Hall of Famer JBL gave his thoughts on the current creative direction of WWE, weighing in on the company's approach to storytelling and how it engages with fans beyond the ring. While acknowledging WWE’s continued success as a business, JBL was particularly critical of the post-show press conferences the company has embraced.

“Those press conferences are horrible. I hate them because there’s no way to win with those things, because you want to either stay in character or not stay in character. It’s hard to do both,” he said. “It’s hard to work and then also shoot on those things. I don’t, I don’t get the press conferences.”

Despite his issues with WWE exposing too much of the creative process, JBL did highlight a recent example of what he believes was smart booking. He praised Triple H’s management of the R-Truth situation, pointing out that it created just the right level of ambiguity between fiction and reality.

“I like what Triple H did, because he kept the intrigue of maybe this was a work all along, and so now you don’t know what is… I love that, because that blurs that line. And I think, I think that’s important to blur that line,” JBL said. “Right now is the easiest time to work people. They expect you to be completely transparent. So now is the easiest time to work people.”