Corey Graves Credits AAA for Reigniting His Passion for Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2025
Corey Graves Credits AAA for Reigniting His Passion for Wrestling

Corey Graves made a powerful impression during the recent WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worlds Collide event, where he returned to the commentary desk in a role that reignited his love for wrestling.

Teaming up with lucha libre icon Konnan on commentary, Graves earned strong praise from fans for his delivery and connection to the moment. After the event, he opened up in a personal post online, revealing that the experience came at a time when he had been feeling uncertain about his place in the business.

“Sometimes, you run low on passion. But then, something like this weekend happens,” Graves wrote. “Gracias por permitirme entrar en tu mundo, @luchalibreaaa. I only wanted to do your culture & business proud… Thanks to you guys, for reminding me that a rough patch isn’t the end of the road.”

Graves’ message followed a turbulent period earlier this year where he expressed dissatisfaction over being reassigned from WWE’s main roster commentary to NXT. His social media outbursts led to time away before eventually returning to his position beside Vic Joseph and Booker T.

