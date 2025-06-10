WWE Raw Sees Global Viewership Bump on Netflix for June 2 Episode

WWE Raw continues to perform well on Netflix, with global audience numbers rising for the June 2 episode.

Newly released streaming data confirms that Raw ranked eighth worldwide among all English-language TV shows for the week. The episode was watched by 2.7 million viewers, with a total of 5 million viewing hours logged.

This marks a slight increase from the previous week’s episode, which brought in 2.6 million viewers and 4.8 million hours viewed. The most-watched show of the week overall was Ginny & Georgia: Season 3, which drew 17.6 million viewers globally.

