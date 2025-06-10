Hall of Famer Predicts WWE Could Be Sold Under TKO If Profits Dip

Jeff Jarrett is voicing serious concerns about WWE’s long-term direction under TKO Group Holdings, making it clear that the company’s corporate priorities have completely shifted from its wrestling roots.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett backed comments recently made by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who claimed WWE is now functioning as a profit-first corporate entity. Jarrett went even further, warning that once financial performance begins to dip, the company could be sold off.

“Yeah, I’ve said it and I’ve gotten interesting feedback. To me, this is Jeff talking to Jeff, the clarity of it at the end of day , Vince is a third generation promoter if you will. At the end of the day, every decision he made was based on what he thought the wrestling fan wanted. The rules are rewritten, those rules no longer apply.”

Jarrett emphasized that TKO is driven by one singular priority.

“TKO does what is best to get a return on investment. They are their master, if you will, and you can’t serve two masters. Their master, if you will, is private equity.”

He then bluntly predicted that WWE could be offloaded once profitability slows.

“When they quit getting the highest returns that they can, they’re gonna sell the asset. I just think it’s that simple. I think they’re going to burn and churn and burn and churn and burn and churn.”

Jarrett also reflected on wisdom passed down by his grandmother, who taught him that promoters always needed to be ready for leaner times. But in his view, TKO will approach adversity with a much different strategy.

“My grandmother used to always preach in so many ways, ‘Son, as a promoter, you always have to prepare for rainy days.’ Well, when the rain comes on TKO, they are changing cities and changing assets.”

Despite the harsh reality he laid out, Jarrett clarified he is not attacking the company, just calling it for what it is.

“That’s not a knock, I want to make that clear. That is not a dig. They are doing exactly what they set out to do and what their investors want them to do and require them to do. It’s just a different playing field.”