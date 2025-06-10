WWE Raw to Feature Key King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Matches

The road to WWE Night of Champions continues next week on Raw as the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments roll forward with two high-stakes first round matches.

The men’s King of the Ring bracket will feature a clash between Sheamus, Rusev, Bronson Reed, and an unnamed mystery competitor. All four will compete in a four-way match, with the winner earning a place in the semifinals.

In the Queen of the Ring tournament, the returning Asuka is set to battle Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, and Ivy Nile in another four-way bout, also with a semifinal spot on the line.

Whoever wins these matches on Raw will move one step closer to the finals, where the stakes are higher than ever. The winner of the men's match will face whoever emerges from a SmackDown four-way featuring Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, and Andrade. The women’s winner will go on to meet the victor of Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green vs. Candice LeRae.

Sami Zayn and Roxanne Perez have already advanced to the semifinals with wins on this week’s episode of Raw.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will culminate at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 28. The winners will receive World Championship matches at SummerSlam, scheduled for August 2 and 3.

Next week’s confirmed Raw tournament matches: