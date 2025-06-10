×
NWA Lands Weekly Streaming Slot on Roku

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2025
The National Wrestling Alliance is set to make a major leap in visibility this summer, as the promotion officially lands a streaming deal with one of the biggest digital platforms in North America. The move is expected to bring the NWA's weekly programming to a broader audience than ever before.

The NWA issued the following:

The National Wrestling Alliance Strikes Streaming DEAL with ROKU

DEADLINE has broken the EXCLUSIVE news that on Tuesday, July 29th, the NWA will begin airing on The Roku Channel for free every Tuesday at 8 pm EST in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

It is the latest sports deal for Roku, which also airs MLB Sunday Leadoff, NBA G-League, Formula E, Pro Volleyball Federation, and Bassmaster.

“When I purchased the National Wrestling Alliance in 2017, it was understood we were inheriting the history and legacy of the most storied brand in all combat sports, so to announce today we have now partnered with the number one TV streaming platform in North America is indeed a moment to be proud of,” said NWA President WIlliam Patrick Corgan. “I look forward to sharing new episodes of ‘NWA Powerrr’ with the incredible audience that Roku brings.”

“We’re thrilled to call The Roku Channel the streaming home of the National Wrestling Alliance, and as Billy and his team continue to excite audiences, we look forward to tapping into the scale of our platform to bring this historic and storied promotion to millions of viewers,” added Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku Media.

