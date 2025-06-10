×
Jey Uso Delivers Emotional Message After Raw Loss to GUNTHER

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2025
After the June 10 episode of WWE Raw concluded, Jey Uso remained in the ring in Phoenix, Arizona, to address fans following his hard-fought loss to GUNTHER in the World Heavyweight Championship main event. The emotional moment came as Uso, clearly moved by the match outcome, brought his son Jace into the ring and shared heartfelt words with the crowd.

Speaking candidly, Uso acknowledged the level of competition he faced and praised GUNTHER’s performance.

“I fought my ass off. GUNTHER is that dude. One of the best athletes, one of the best pros I ever stepped foot in the ring with,” Uso admitted. “At the end of the night, I got hella respect for that man, so give it up for GUNTHER.”

While the night ended in defeat, Uso showed gratitude for the audience's unwavering support and made it clear that his quest for championship gold is far from over.

“But I’ma run it back. I’ma run it back,” he said, energizing the crowd. “I’m very, very blessed, man. I stay humble in front of y’all. I love what I do, I don’t ever take this for granted.”

