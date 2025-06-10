East Texas Wrestling Alliance News: August 2nd Super Show, Signed Black Bart Book & T Shirt Bundle, more

On Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, 2 of the biggest international superstars will converge on East Texas to square off one-on-one as "The Tokyo Monster" Kahagas takes on The Super Beast as East Texas Wrestling Alliance takes over the Limestone County Fairgrounds!

The day's events will include a live meet and greet starting at 2 p.m. with all of your favorite East Texas wrestling stars! Also appearing will be former Global Wrestling Federation Tag Team and North American Champion & Extreme Championship Wrestling superstar "Rugged" Rod Price!

Then, stick around for the main events as the action hits the ring!

Card subject to change:

"The Tokyo Monster" Kahagas versus The Super Beast

Six-Man Tag Team Match:

"The New Longriders" Jeremy Young, Black Bart Jr. & Shea Wright versus Arthur Delgado, Tuson Dunn, & Bodark Bronson

More matches to be announced soon!

A portion of the proceeds to benefit the Limestone County Fire Association!

All the action goes down on Saturday, August 2nd at the Limestone County Fairgrounds

922 North Tyos Street

Groesbeck, TX 76642

Tickets and more infirmation available at the East Texas Wrestling Alliance's Facebook page! https://www.facebook.com/groups/127005953733321

Also available from East Texas Wrestling Alliance are a true treasure for all fans of classic wrestling. Earlier this year, we lost former Mid Atlantic and World Class Championship Wrestling Champion Black Bart after a long battle with cancer. A small number of Black Bart's books, signed by the legend himself, remain available with the proceeds going to Bart's widow. The autographed aubobiography of Black Bart isn't all you get! You also receive a Black Bart T shirt that reads "Once a Fighter, Always a Fighter", a signed ticket stub to his tribute event from 2023, and a wristband. I, James Walsh, was sent this package myself and put the items in a shadow box frame on my shelf where it will remain forever and a day in tribute to a legend that means so much to me and so many others. And, you can have this limited edition, never to be had again collection for yourself as well as help the loved ones of the late legend for only $60.00! To get your piece of wrestling history, the Black Bart Bundle, contact Mike Andrews on Facebook at this link. https://www.facebook.com/mike.andrews.75684

A wonderful mix of classic wrestling and the stars of today is headed to East Texas on August 2nd! Don't miss your chance to be there! Don't wait until the 11th hour! Get your tickets today and stand by for the baddest, meanest, roughest 'rasin you'll ever see!