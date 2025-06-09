WWE Monday Night Raw Results - June 9, 2025

Monday Night RAW comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona. On tonight's show we will see all the fallout from WWE PLE event Money in the Bank, John Cena, Seth Rollins & Nikki Bella are scheduled to appear, Jey Uso puts his World Heavyweight Title on the line against Gunther, the road to The King of the Ring and The Queen of the Ring kicks off with two First Round Fatal 4-Way Matches - on the men's side, Sami Zayn -vs- Penta -vs- Dominik Mysterio -vs- Bron Breakker will be held, and on the women's side - Rhea Ripley, Kairi Sane, Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez go at it and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs on Netflix!

Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Gunther, and Jey Uso with, I'm guessing who is, his kid arriving to the Phoenix Arena. We then are taken back to Saturday and are shown clips from World's Collide and Money in the Bank.

At ringside, John Cena makes his way out. Cena signals to cut his music and circles the ring. Cena is given his valid, but slightly extra, introduction and he then asks for a mic. Cena says the WWE Universe teaches him something new every time someone opens their mouth. Cena takes a shot R-Truth and says chanting for Truth accomplished nothing and that the fans are armchair activists and keyboard warriors. He says R-Truth is a gimmick and the fans will forget about him in 10 years. Cena reminds us this is his farewell tour. Cena counts down how many days he has left on his tour, which is now 19 days. He tells the fans to use their voice to send him competition and not the class clown. CM Punk's music hits and he comes down to the ring. Punk asks Cena if he's comfortable because he has a lot of things to get off his chest. He's prepared to fight but whatever the case, he'll make Cena listen to everything he has to say. Punk talks about Cena wanting to ruin wrestling and being the poster child and how he's the black sheep but here to salvage wrestling and to defend the people. Punk talks about Cena being picked by the establishment but the fans never picked Cena and the reverse can be said for him. He tells Cena he's not working for The Final Boss, but that the fans are his boss. Punk says it's time he teaches Cena that he's just a spoke on the wheel and he'll start by taking Cena's title. Punk talks about how Cena apologized to Punk when he pinned him last time and it's because Cena knows it was wrong, he tells Cena that Cena knows what he's doing now is wrong. Punk says he will have Cena apologizing to the fans and that the title has corrupted Cena. Punk says he's afraid of the man he becomes when he's champ so he understands why Cena has changed. He tells Cena he will become a monster to stop Monster Cena. Punk says Cena has 18 days left and he'll leave it to Cena to choose what day Punk will take the title from him. Punk tells Cena he should pick tonight. Cena gets on the mic and says they should have one final match - but not tonight. Cena says they'll go head to head at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Seth Rollins interrupts the little party Cena and Punk are having. Rollins has his MitB briefcase, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman with him. He holds his contract up in the briefcase and stares at Cena and Punk in the ring.

Match 1: Chad Gable w/American Made (The Creed Brothers) -vs- AJ Styles

Gable gets Styles in a headlock right off the bell and Styles counters and throws Gable into a headlock. Gable arm drags Styles and Styles arm drags back and AJ gets locked in a head lock. Styles drop kicks Gable out of the ring and Gable is able to trip Styles on the apron and then hits a release suplex on Styles outside and we cut to commercial break.

Back to RAW, Gable has Styles in an arm bar in the middle of the ring. Styles powers out of the hold with punches to Gable's head and then takes down Gable with a forearm and then a basement forearm. Styles hits a spinning backbreaker bomb on Gable and covers for a near fall. Gable counters a Styles Clash attempts and suplexes Styles. Gable hits a flying head butt and covers for a two count. Gable goes for a moonsault but Styles stops Gable and powerbombs him. Styles goes for Styles Clash and Brutus distracts the ref allowing Julius to make the save on Gable. Styles takes out The Creed Brothers and then tries for the Phenomenal Forearm but Gable catches him and puts him in an ankle lock. Styles powers out and gets Gable on the ropes and then hits The Styles Clash and gets the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

Liv Morgan stretches backstage. Roxanne Perez comes up to her and Morgan tells Perez she's going to win Queen of the Ring. Perez suggests they work together towards that goal and Morgan tells Perez to stay out of her way.

Match 2 - First Round Fatal 4-Way Queen of the Ring Tournament Match: Liv Morgan -vs- Kairi Sane -vs- Rhea Ripley -vs- Roxanne Perez

Sane attacks Perez and Ripley goes after Morgan. Perez helps out Morgan and attacks Ripley who tries for Morgan. Sane takes down Perez and Morgan kicks Sane. Sane takes down both Perez and Morgan and sends them out of the ring. Ripley kicks down Sane and dropkicks her. Ripley covers Sane for a two count. Sane takes down Ripley with a blockbuster and covers her for two. Ripley throws Sane across the ring and then kicks her. Perez and Morgan run in and all three women attack Ripley. Morgan clocks Sane and Ripley attacks Morgan but Perez saves her. Ripley goes for Riptide on Morgan but Perez trips up Ripley. Ripley is double teamed by Perez and Morgan. Sane tries for a cross body but Morgan and Perez catch her and throw her out of the ring onto Ripley and we cut to commercial.

We're back and Perez and Morgan double team both Ripley and Sane. Perez is tossed out of the ring by Sane and then she starts to beat down Morgan. Sane walks the plank and strikes Morgan in the corner and covers her until Perez makes the save. Perez goes for PopRox but Ripley kicks her. Morgan hits a springboard codebreaker on Ripley and covers her but Sane breaks the pin. Sane hits an Alabama Slam on Perez and then goes for the Insane Elbow but Morgan stops Sane. Sane is punched while sitting on the top rope - Morgan and Perez go to suplex Sane but this gives Ripley the chance to slam down Perez and Morgan with single arm powerbombs. Sane hits a forearm off the top on Ripley and covers her for two. Ripley and Sane trade punches in the ring and Sane takes Ripley down with a stunner and covers her but the pin is broken by Perez. Morgan and Perez double team Ripley in the corner and then the duo go after Sane. Morgan hits a backstabber on Sane sending her out of the ring. Ripley takes down Perez and Morgan. Ripley boots Sane, and headbutts Perez. Morgan goes for Oblivion but Ripley blocks and hits Riptide. Raquel Rodriguez runs down and pulls Ripley out mid pin. Rodriguez and Ripley fight outside the ring, Sane comes off the top rope and splashes on them. Sane gets back on the top rope and hits The Insane Elbow on Morgan and covers her. Perez runs in and rolls up Sane and gets the win.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

Becky Lynch walks backstage and we see A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) arguing.

Jey Uso and Gunther are shown stretching for the main event tonight.

A video package for a returning Nikki Bella plays.

Maxxine Dupri and Natalya are backstage and Nikki Bella approaches them. She is excited to see Natalya and introduces herself to Maxxine Dupri. Bella also approaches Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane. Sane leaves and Bella tells Sky that she's doing a great job as the champion and leaves.

At ringside, Becky Lynch makes her way out to the ring with her Intercontinental Championship. Lynch gets on the mic and says she deserves her win and she should be celebrating - she rattles off her accolades and now she can add IC Champ. She says she's brought the IC Titles into the big time and now the IC title is the greatest title in the WWE now that she's holding it. She says she's got a lot to celebrate but says she can't because Lyra Valkyria ruined everything. She says Valkyria didn't live up to her end of the bargain and aggressively raised her hand and Lynch thought her shoulder was dislocated because of how aggressive Valkyria was. Lynch says she then offered an olive branch was allowing Valkyria to put the title on her waist but Valkyria snapped. Lynch calls Valkyria out to apologize and has Valkyria comes out, Bayley runs out and attacks Lynch. Lynch runs out of the ring and runs into Valkyria. Valkyria throws Lynch back in the ring and Bayley goes for the Rose Plant but Lynch escapes and runs into the crowd.

R-Truth jumps onto the announce desk dressed in black and a hoody. Truth reveals himself and tells the fans to never believe that their voice doesn't matter because he's back because of the fans. Truth says he's back for himself as well as for everyone else. He says we all love R-Truth but Truth can be funny all the time or too nice or too forgiving, but not him. He says he feels different - he feels alive. He says he's not a sideshow act or a gimmick like Cena said earlier. Truth grabs some scissors and cuts off his dreads. He says R-Truth - the truth has set him free and he is Ron Killings. He is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth and he demands respect on his name and vanishes into the crowd.

Dominik Mysterio warms up backstage. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh come up to him. Balor asks if it's weird that Mysterio is in The King of the Ring tournament. Mysterio asks if he's upset and Balor says he isn't. Roxanne Perez comes in and Balor congratulates her on her win and tells Mysterio to tell Perez how her match was. Mysterio says it was good and Liv Morgan comes by with Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan tells Perez she knows what she did and Perez says she was just making sure Kairi Sane didn't pin her. Morgan and Rodriguez leave and Mysterio leaves for his match.

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman chat backstage. Rollins says this is an all out attack on both the main titles.

Match 3 - First Round Fatal 4-Way King of the Ring Tournament Match: Dominik Mysterio -vs- Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman -vs- Penta -vs- Sami Zayn

The bell rings, Mysterio sneaks out of the ring and Penta flips out onto him. In the ring, Zayn punches Breakker but Breakker sends Zayn into the corner and slams into him. Breakker throws Zayn across the ring and catches Penta as he tries to splash onto Breakker. Breakker hits a running clothesline on Mysterio and then we cut to a commercial.

Back to the show, Penta stands tall with the other three in different corners. Breakker attacks and throws Penta across the ring and then heads to Zayn and punches him. Breakker now goes for Mysterio and throws him across the ring. Zayn punches Breakker, Mysterio hits a codebreaker on Breakker and Penta kicks Breakker. All three men attack Breakker. Zayn and Breakker are sent out of the ring and Penta and Mysterio battle in the ring. Penta kicks Mysterio in the corner and covers for a two count. Zayn runs in and tries for a Blue Thunder Bomb on Penta but Penta counters. Zayn hits a tornado DDT on Penta and Mysterio breaks the pin. Breakker makes his way into the ring and Zayn connects with some punches on Breakker. Breakker spears Zayn to the mat and starts punching Zayn. Breakker chokes Zayn against the ropes and then connects with some body shots on Zayn. Mysterio stomps on Mysterio and then walks into a slap from Zayn. Zayn is thrown over the ropes and Zayn gets Breakker over the ropes and hits a spring board Moonsault from the ropes to outside the ring. Penta takes down Zayn from the turnbuckle and Mysterio hits a suicide tornado DDT on Penta. Breakker comes off the apron colliding with Mysterio sending him crashing through the announce desk and we get a commercial.

Back on RAW, Breakker slams into Zayn in the corner. Zayn and Breakker are on the corner buckle. Zayn pushes off Breakker and Mysterio runs up and tries to slam Zayn but Penta comes in and powerbombs Mysterio allowing Breakker to hit a Frankensteiner on Zayn. Breakker and Penta now punch each other and Breakker knees Penta and Penta fires back with a kick. Breakker gorilla presses Penta who counters and gets Breakker down. Mysterio runs in and tries to steal the pin but Breakker kicks out. Zayn tries to Blue Thunder Bomb Mysterio but Mysterio counters and goes for Three Amigos. He connects with two and Zayn counters to Blue Thunder Bomb and covers Mysterio for a two count. Penta superkicks Zayn and then hits The Sacrifice on Zayn followed by The Penta Driver and covers Zayn. Mysterio runs in and rolls up Penta but doesn't succeed. Penta hits a sling blade on Mysterio and then slams down Mysterio with a Mexican Destroyer and covers Mysterio and Breakker breaks the pin. Breakker punches Penta and then stomps on Mysterio and kicks Zayn. Breakker throws Penta out of the ring and then goes to the other end of the ring and runs at Penta and spears him outside the ring. LA Knight runs out and hits BFT on Breakker and in the ring, Zayn hits an exploder suplex on Mysterio and then hits the Helluva kick and gets the win.

Winner: Sami Zayn

Cathy Kelley talks to AJ Styles. Styles says he's been stressed because of Chad Gable, and Seth Rollins and his croonies. Kelley walks up to Grayson Waller and The New Day. She asks Kofi Kingston who their next challengers will be. Xavier Woods says their next opponents will be the best of the best as they've elevated the division.

Nikki Bella still walks backstage - something she's been doing all show and it looks like she's up next and we cut to commercial.

We come back to a video package for Asuka as she returns next week.

Nikki Bella's music hits and she makes her way out to the ring. Bella says it's great to be back home and thanks the WWE Universe and her BellaArmy. Bella talks about WWE Evolution next month and talks about being in the main event in the first Evolution. Bella says there are so many women in the locker room with loads of talent. She says the women from the past are so proud of these women. Liv Morgan comes out and screams at Bella and says she better mention Liv Morgan if she's talking about the best. Morgan says she's the most talented in the whole division and then tells Bella she's lucky Morgan wasn't around when she was because she would have been the champ. Morgan says Bella is jealous of her because she has respect, a championship and man... things Bella doesn't have. Bella says she understands because it's a bad night for Morgan because she lost - but speaking of Morgan's man, whose is he? Roxanne Perez's or Morgans? Morgan says it doesn't matter because Morgan is champion and all Bella is, is a reality show Diva and then hits oblivion on Bella and leaves.

Match 4 - WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso(c) -vs- Gunther

Alicia Taylor does the introductions and we get the bell. The crowd chants "you tapped out" to Gunther and the men lock up. Gunther gets Uso on the mat and Uso fires back with a sleeperhold. Gunther gets Uso in the corner but Uso punches Gunther and then tries to kick him but Gunther rolls out of the ring and we cut to a commercial.

Back to our main event, Uso punches Gunther in the corner and then chops him. Uso goes to climb the ropes but Gunther intercepts and attacks him. Uso is still able to hit a cross body from the top rope and he covers Gunther for a near fall. Gunther goes after Uso's ribs. Gunther rips off Uso's shirt and we see his ribs are taped up and Gunther goes after the taped up ribs. Gunther hits a back breaker on Uso and Uso tries to get some offense but is slammed down by Gunther. Gunther rips off the tape from Uso's ribs and then kicks Uso in the ribs. Uso is assaulted in the corner with kicks and strikes. Gunther goes to slam into Uso but Uso moves and then hits Gunther with a sleeperhold. Gunther breaks the hold but Uso hits a German Suplex on Gunther. Uso goes for a spear but Gunther catches him and puts him in a sleeperhold. Uso breaks the hold sending Gunther outside the ring and runs at Gunther but Gunther punches Uso. Outside the ring, Gunther suplexes Uso and we cut to a break.

Back to the final stretch for RAW, Gunther has Uso on the mat and gets him on his feet and goes to suplex Uso but Uso blocks it. Uso suplexes Gunther and they're both laid out. Uso and Gunther trade punches and chops in the center of the ring. Uso kicks down Gunther and tries for a hip attack but Gunther moves out of the way. Gunther puts Uso in a sleeperhold and Uso battles out of it and rolls out to the apron. Uso dumps Gunther out on to the floor and runs out of the ring and hits a suicide dive on Gunther. Gunther slams Uso into the barricade and throws Uso back first onto the railing. Back in the ring, Gunther comes off the top and goes for a splash but Uso gets his knees up. Uso hits a spear and then hits the Uso Splash and covers Gunther who kicks out at two. Uso goes to spear Gunther and Gunther clotheslines Uso. Gunther goes for a powerbomb and Uso counters and rolls up Gunther for two. Uso tries for another sleeper hold but Gunther counters out of it. Gunther powerbombs Uso and covers him but Uso kicks out. Gunther spears Uso and covers for a near fall. Uso is clotheslined down again, and Uso gets up and Gunther tries to knock him down again but Uso doesn't budge. Gunther and Uso trade sleeper holds. Uso hits a superkick and a spear and comes down off the turnbuckle with an Uso Splash but slams down on the mat as Gunther moves out of the way. Gunther puts Uso into another sleeper hold/choke hold. Uso manages to grab the ropes but is dragged back to the middle of the ring, Uso gets back on his feet and Gunther drags Uso back down in a sleeper hold. Uso breaks the hold and gets Gunther in a sleeper hold. Gunther breaks free of the hold and starts hammering down on Uso and hits Uso with another sleeper/choke hold. Jey Uso gets knocked out and Gunther gets the win.

Winner by KO and NEW World Heavyweight Champion: Gunther

After the match - Uso is consoled by his son, Jeyce, while Gunther celebrates in the ring with pyro and we get the end credits.