Nikki and Brie Bella Respond to Critics: “Yes, We Overshare, For a Reason”

The Bella Twins are speaking out against criticism aimed at their honesty and transparency online. On a recent episode of their podcast Roasting and Toasting | The Nikki and Brie Show, the WWE Hall of Famers responded to accusations of oversharing, explaining that their openness is a purposeful choice and a deeply personal one.

Brie Bella explained that her willingness to share every part of her life, from achievements to setbacks, is rooted in a desire to help others feel less alone.

“I feel like we have been put on earth with special gifts. And my gift is that I feel confident enough to open up my life for people to learn from, the good, the bad, the ugly, why I succeeded in reality television, why I have a great following on social media, because I let you all in. But I let you see where I failed, where I’ve succeeded, what was hard in my life, what made me successful,” she said.

“And I hope for all of you that you don’t feel alone, that you are inspired in some way, and that you feel like you can meet me at my speakeasy and have a drink with me. So yes, I do overshare, for those reasons.”

Nikki Bella also weighed in, saying the true value of their openness lies in the unexpected connections it creates.

“It’s incredible to hear all the people we’ve connected with when we don’t even realize it, or the impact that we’ve had, because we are so relatable. We’ve put the good, the bad, and the ugly out there.”

She added, “Of course, there’s always going to be those people who say, ‘They overshare,’ and we don’t even know, we may be inspiring them. Or maybe they just don’t want to be open to whatever change they probably need in their life.”

“But there are so many more stories of the good that it does, and I will always continue to do it because of the people that it helps. And in that, it also helps me.”