Carlito Books First Post-WWE Appearance for SummerSlam Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 09, 2025
Just days after disappearing from WWE TV, Carlito has lined up his first post-WWE appearance.

The former Intercontinental Champion is confirmed for WrestleCon during SummerSlam weekend. He will be signing autographs and taking photos on Friday, August 1 (2 PM–6 PM), and Saturday, August 2 (10 AM–2 PM) at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott.

This comes after Carlito announced his WWE exit, tweeting that his contract would not be renewed and accusing the company of trying to reclaim his salary over alleged inactivity.

He had been featured in Judgment Day segments on RAW until quietly vanishing in early June. While Dominik Mysterio paid tribute with a “That’s Not Cool” shirt, Carlito was already moving on.

WrestleCon’s lineup also includes Sting, Okada, Saraya, Rob Van Dam, The Hardy Boyz, and more. Carlito now joins a massive roster of legends and stars from across the wrestling world.

