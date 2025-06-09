WWE Once Pitched a Bizarre Gimmick for Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed might be making waves in the ring, but his style outside of it is turning heads too. These days, the former NXT North American Champion is almost never seen without his signature sunglasses and sharp suits, especially when flanking Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The pairing of Reed and Breakker with Rollins has introduced a sleek new presentation, often featuring the trio in coordinated formal wear as part of their latest WWE storyline.

Reed returned from injury during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, aligning with Rollins and Breakker in a battle against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Since then, the imposing powerhouse has served as a kind of enforcer in Rollins’ corner, sporting his businesslike look with an air of silent intensity.

Interestingly, this visual has been part of Reed’s identity longer than most fans might realize. According to Baron Corbin, now known as Bishop Dyer, Reed’s character once had a pitch that leaned entirely into the sunglasses aesthetic. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Dyer voiced his frustrations over unclear character direction in WWE and referenced Reed as a prime example.

“You know, like, one of my frustrations… Bronson Reed is there,” Dyer said. “And I know you’re a fan of his, and for me, but who is he? What does he do? There’s no… I even remember one time, the character pitch was like ‘He’s a guy that wears sunglasses.’ What the f**k does that tell me about him? And that was real. If you watch his first promos when he was coming up, he was in sunglasses. That was in character. I do not know. I struggle with that a little bit. So that is why I do love what they are doing in ‘NXT.’”

While the sunglasses gimmick may have seemed thin on paper, it now appears to have evolved into a more fleshed-out presence as part of Rollins’ entourage, offering Reed a fresh layer of mystique to go with his physical dominance.

