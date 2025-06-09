Jim Cornette Says WWE Offers “15 Minutes of Entertainment in Three Hours”

Jim Cornette is once again stirring the pot with his signature no-holds-barred commentary, this time turning his focus to WWE’s weekly programming. On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the outspoken personality criticized WWE SmackDown for being technically sound yet lacking any real energy or excitement.

Cornette described the product as “professionally done” but ultimately “boring,” remarking that fans sit through hours of programming for very little payoff. He stated, “The reason for that, in a lot of cases, is because where the WWE is just kind of fking boring, professionally done, not quite as many… production fk ups… it’s just kind of there and it takes three hours.”

Although SmackDown is a two-hour show, Cornette’s remarks seemed to cover WWE’s entire weekly schedule, including Raw. He argued that fans only receive a few worthwhile moments amid hours of content.

“It gives you about 15 minutes of entertainment,” he continued, contrasting WWE’s steady format with AEW’s often chaotic approach. “Whereas on the other program [AEW], it’s like trying to run through the Zapruder film… It’s so unprofessional from so many different standpoints… that one must try to keep up with these things as best we can.”

Cornette added a sharp analogy to punctuate his criticism, likening WWE to a “television version of Somas,” suggesting the content is dull to the point of being mentally sedative.

His comments are already fueling fresh debate online as fans continue to weigh in on WWE’s current creative direction compared to its competitors.

