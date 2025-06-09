WWE Shows Growing Interest in TNA Star

WWE NXT is reportedly eyeing TNA standout Mike Santana for a possible future signing, according to PWInsiderElite. The interest stems from his recent guest appearances in NXT, which have left a strong impression on company officials.

Santana was said to have earned "high marks" behind the scenes after his initial showings, and that buzz intensified following his match with Trick Williams. Conversations about bringing him in more permanently have picked up again among NXT decision-makers, especially after the positive reception to the bout.

Despite the internal excitement, WWE would have to wait to make any move. Santana remains under contract with TNA through the end of 2025, making him unavailable until the start of 2026.

His recent exit from House of Glory, the independent promotion where he has been a fixture for years, has only fueled speculation that a major career transition could be on the horizon once he fulfills his current obligations.

