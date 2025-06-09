×
WWE Sets New YouTube Record with Worlds Collide Event Featuring AAA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 09, 2025
WWE’s recent Worlds Collide event with AAA has broken new ground for the company’s digital reach, setting a new benchmark for live YouTube viewership over the weekend.

The special crossover show with the iconic Mexican lucha libre promotion peaked at 764,389 concurrent viewers during Saturday’s main event, which saw El Hijo del Vikingo defend the AAA Mega Championship against Chad Gable at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The audience was spread across WWE’s main and Spanish-language YouTube channels.

This record-setting moment marks the highest live viewership WWE has ever recorded on the platform, reflecting the continued shift toward online streaming for major wrestling events. Within 24 hours, the event drew over 4.1 million total views on YouTube.

