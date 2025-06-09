Why Mike Tenay Did Not Return for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

Legendary wrestling commentator Mike Tenay was nearly part of the broadcast team for the recent WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, marking what would have been a significant return to the booth. Although his name had been discussed internally, Tenay ultimately did not appear, despite formal interest from WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer via the F4WOnline Daily Update, WWE made an approach to Tenay to work the event, but the talks reportedly fell through due to financial disagreements. Tenay, who has remained retired from wrestling commentary since departing TNA in 2016, has turned down several offers over the years from promotions including WWE, TNA, GCW, and AAA.

His potential involvement would have carried historical significance, as Tenay made his WCW commentary debut during the original “Worlds Collide” event in 1994, a performance that launched his career with WCW and cemented his legacy as the first voice of TNA Wrestling.

