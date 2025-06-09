WWE Boosts Roxanne Perez's Security After Threat During Money in the Bank Weekend

WWE took action over the Money in the Bank weekend by boosting security around Roxanne Perez in Santa Monica after a deeply troubling online threat surfaced targeting the young star.

The situation unfolded when a disturbing account on X, previously known as Twitter, allegedly revealed what it claimed to be Perez’s home address and posted a threatening countdown. The account, ominously titled “Is Roxanne Perez D3ad yet?”, included other unsettling messages directed at the former NXT Women’s Champion.

In response, WWE implemented immediate security protocols to ensure Perez’s safety throughout the weekend. According to a report from Fightful Select, these measures were not taken lightly, especially given the nature of the posts and the history of real-world threats toward talent in the past.

WWE executive Adam Pearce acknowledged the threat in a public post, noting that it had been reported to the proper authorities. Despite the frightening circumstances, Perez still fulfilled her scheduled appearance at a fan meet-and-greet and took part in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, showing professionalism in the face of an alarming situation.

This latest incident highlights an ongoing problem that has affected several performers in the wrestling industry. In 2020, Sonya Deville experienced a terrifying home invasion from a stalker, leading to heightened awareness within WWE regarding talent safety. The company continues to monitor potential threats closely and acts quickly to protect its performers when necessary.

