Big E Comments on WWE Broadcasting Role Amid In-Ring Uncertainty

Former WWE Champion Big E has taken on a new role as a broadcaster for WWE while his in-ring future remains up in the air.

Big E has not wrestled since suffering a serious neck injury in March 2022, where he fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae. Medical professionals have since advised him against returning to the ring. He made a brief return to television during the New Day’s 10-year anniversary celebration, but the moment turned sour when his longtime teammates turned on him, cementing their heel turn.

In a recent interview with The Sporting Tribune, Big E spoke candidly about his unexpected transition into commentary.

“It’s interesting because I never really had designs on being a broadcaster,” he shared. “They (WWE) called me to be part of the press conference in Vegas with The Rock a year or so ago. It was a lot of fun, I said, you know what, I’ll keep doing this as long as it’s fun. So, I’ve enjoyed it.”

He continued, “As long as it continues to be fun, I still wanna be here.”

