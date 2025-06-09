Xavier Woods Blasts Cody Rhodes Over Surprising Endorsement

Following Money in the Bank, Xavier Woods, one-half of the current World Tag Team Champions, posted a video to his X account that appeared to be part-joke, part-frustration. In the video, Woods walks through a grocery store and finds a display of Minute Maid orange juice cartons , featuring none other than Cody Rhodes on the packaging. The moment caught him completely off guard.

Clearly unimpressed, Woods questioned why Minute Maid would select Rhodes for such a deal instead of approaching The New Day, who are not only current champions but well-known for their marketability.

“Okay this is ridiculous to me. I’m walking through the grocery store trying to provide for my family and I walk into this aisle and I see the most atrocious thing that I think I could have possibly seen. What is this?”

Woods went on to say in his caption that it made no sense for Rhodes to front an orange juice campaign, joking that he thought “The American Nightmare” only promoted vodka. The video continues a recent pattern of Woods expressing displeasure over how he and Kofi Kingston have been treated in WWE, both in terms of promotion and respect as champions.

This latest jab at Cody may have started as a lighthearted shot, but it adds to Woods’ growing list of complaints about New Day’s positioning on the roster.