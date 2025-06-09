Alexa Bliss Hints at Revenge After Money in the Bank Loss

Alexa Bliss has made it clear that she is not done after falling short at WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event this past Saturday.

The show opened with a high-stakes women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match featuring Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Naomi, and Alexa Bliss. In the end, it was Naomi who emerged victorious, earning a championship opportunity of her choosing.

Though Naomi now holds the briefcase, it seems she may have also placed a target on her back. Speaking with Complex Sports, Alexa Bliss was asked whether revenge is something she is thinking about following her loss.

“I always have plans for revenge. If there is one thing about Alexa Bliss, it’s that there’s always a plan for revenge,” she said.

When asked if there was a specific individual she might go after, Bliss hinted that Naomi could be in her sights.

“Well clearly right now, Naomi just got the briefcase. Maybe we’ll see something there.”