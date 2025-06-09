Christopher Daniels Picks 2017 ROH Match as One of His Career Highlights

Christopher Daniels is well aware that many fans consider his classic TNA Unbreakable 2005 Triple Threat with Samoa Joe and AJ Styles to be his defining moment in the ring. However, the veteran wrestler believes there is another match in his career that deserves just as much recognition.

During a recent appearance at River City Wrestle Con, Daniels sat down with Cris Cross Adventures and reflected on his in-ring legacy. While acknowledging the acclaim of the TNA bout, he pointed to a six-man tag from ROH x NJPW’s War of the Worlds 2017 as a personal standout.

On that night, Daniels teamed with longtime partner Frankie Kazarian and New Japan legend Hiroshi Tanahashi to battle The Elite's Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in Toronto. Daniels, who was the ROH World Champion at the time, recalled the experience as one of the most memorable of his career.

“Well, the easy answer is Joe, AJ Styles, and myself from Unbreakable 2005 but I will tell you, if you get a chance to go to WatchROH.com you can look up Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Hiroshi Tanahashi against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, one of my favorite matches of my career in Toronto, Canada, just an amazing [time]. I was ROH World Champion, the chance to tag with Tanahashi, the chance to wrestle Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, it was an awesome night, man. So go look that one up.”

Daniels also shared that The Young Bucks are his favorite tag team, further emphasizing the match's significance to him.