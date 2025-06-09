Mick Foley Shuts Down Dream Match With MJF Despite Interest

Mick Foley has long since stepped away from in-ring competition, but that has not stopped fans or even wrestlers from imagining what one last match might look like. One name who has made it clear he would love to square off with the Hardcore Legend is AEW’s MJF.

Speaking in a video shared with Wrestle Binge, Foley responded to the idea of a dream match with MJF and expressed both enthusiasm and regret as he shut the door on it happening.

“MJF, I wish I could do it. The battle of Long Island. Can you imagine that, Nassau Coliseum. The battle of Long Island, ah it would be epic. But alas, at this point, it does not seem like it’s meant to be. But that’s my answer, and I am sticking to it.”

Foley had previously floated the idea of having one final death match to celebrate his 60th birthday. He even revealed that the goal helped him shed 100 pounds. However, he ultimately scrapped the plan after experiencing symptoms consistent with past concussions in his daily life.

Meanwhile in AEW, MJF has aligned himself with The Hurt Syndicate, a newly formed faction that includes Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin. He was recently accepted into the group, further establishing his place as one of AEW’s top stars.