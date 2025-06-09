Scorpio Sky’s Absence From AEW Sparks Criticism From Vince Russo

Scorpio Sky has once again spoken out about his absence from AEW programming, with nearly two years having passed since his last televised match despite being a former TNT Champion. His situation has drawn attention not just from fans, but also from others in the wrestling world who are questioning AEW’s talent usage policies.

During a recent episode of “The Brand” podcast, Vince Russo voiced his frustration with AEW President Tony Khan over the continued underutilization of Sky. Russo criticized the practice of keeping wrestlers under contract while not using them on television.

He stated, “If you have got somebody under contract, you use them. If you are not going to use them, they should not be under contract. You got the guy under you, you’re paying the guy until the time is right? I mean, Al, am I right or wrong? This is dollars and cents.”

Sky is not the only AEW talent to experience this issue. Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, was also sidelined for over a year before parting ways with the promotion earlier this year. He made his surprise return to WWE the night after WrestleMania 41 on Raw and has since entered into a program with the Alpha Academy.