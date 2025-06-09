WWE Reportedly Eyeing NXT Plans for Mr. Iguana Following Successful Weekend

Mr. Iguana may have just stepped into a WWE ring for the first time, but he has already left a lasting impression. The AAA standout debuted at Saturday’s WWE-AAA Worlds Collide event and quickly became a fan favorite both in the arena and online.

Appearing in front of a largely unfamiliar American audience at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Mr. Iguana’s charisma and energy instantly clicked. According to Fightful Select, WWE officials took immediate notice and were eager to involve him in Sunday’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in any way they could. When he appeared in the crowd during the broadcast, the live audience response proved just how quickly he had won over fans.

The internal response was overwhelmingly positive, with WWE officials praising Mr. Iguana’s crowd connection and viral social media impact. There is now internal interest in potentially bringing him into the NXT brand for future appearances.

Beyond that, Mr. Iguana was said to be popular backstage as well. He reportedly posed for dozens of photos with WWE talent and was described as a “pleasure” to work with throughout the weekend, accommodating every request despite his packed schedule.

WWE’s merchandising team also took note. While R-Truth’s t-shirt was a top seller during the weekend, Mr. Iguana’s merchandise sales were also strong, sparking discussions about launching new items including iguana puppets to capitalize on his momentum.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member