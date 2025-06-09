Backstage Details Emerge on Alex Windsor’s AEW Signing

Alex Windsor made a major career announcement during a recent Pro Wrestling EVE event, revealing to the live crowd that she has officially signed with AEW.

This move comes after months of speculation, and according to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, Windsor had been in talks with AEW for quite some time. Sources from within the British wrestling scene confirmed the ongoing discussions and praised Windsor’s reputation across the industry. Many described her as someone who has truly earned this next step in her career.

With 16 years of in-ring experience, Windsor has built an impressive resume. She is a former Undisputed British Women’s Champion and has also held championships in Pro Wrestling EVE, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, Bellatrix Female Warriors, and several other promotions. In recent years, she has appeared in five AEW matches and competed twice for Ring of Honor, making her transition to the company a natural progression in her journey.

