Logan Paul Slams R-Truth’s Return: "I Don’t Want Him Back"

Logan Paul has shared his thoughts after coming up short at WWE Money in the Bank, where he competed in the main event alongside Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. The duo took on Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso in a high-stakes tag team match that ended in unexpected fashion.

The conclusion of the bout saw R-Truth make a shocking return, attacking Cena and assisting Rhodes and Uso in securing a controversial win. Paul, clearly unhappy with the outcome, took to Instagram Stories to express his frustration and point the finger at his opponents and R-Truth.

“Had some time to digest the match tonight. Man, I think it’s safe to say that John and I were clearly the better team. We had a little disagreement, a little miscommunication in the middle there, but that’s neither here nor there. Look, it’s like I said last week: Cody and Jey are cheaters, man. They only won because R-Truth came back. That’s an objective fact,” Paul stated.

He did not stop there. Paul made it clear that he was not pleased with R-Truth’s WWE return and held him directly responsible for their loss.

“I said it last week. They can’t do anything in this business without having it handed to them, and R-Truth got unfired for whatever reason, and he came back and cost me and John, the better team, the match. So, that’s what I have to say about that. And R-Truth, man, everyone else wants you back. I don’t.”

Fans can view Paul’s full comments on his Instagram Stories.