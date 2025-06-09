Bret Hart: “Vince McMahon Became a Predator and Used Wrestling for All of His Evil”

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has never shied away from speaking his mind, and in a recent interview, he delivered strong remarks regarding the controversy surrounding Vince McMahon and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis. Hart did not hold back as he expressed disgust over the allegations that have surfaced, particularly in relation to the mistreatment of a former female employee.

"Everything that happened with John Laurinaitis and the things they were doing with that poor girl, shame on all of them! That’s just terrible and inexcusable. I think Vince McMahon became a predator and used wrestling as the stage for all of his evil," Hart said.

His comments echo the growing number of voices in the wrestling world condemning the alleged abuse of power and misconduct tied to McMahon’s tenure.