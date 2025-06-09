×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Bret Hart: “Vince McMahon Became a Predator and Used Wrestling for All of His Evil”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 09, 2025
Bret Hart: “Vince McMahon Became a Predator and Used Wrestling for All of His Evil”

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has never shied away from speaking his mind, and in a recent interview, he delivered strong remarks regarding the controversy surrounding Vince McMahon and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis. Hart did not hold back as he expressed disgust over the allegations that have surfaced, particularly in relation to the mistreatment of a former female employee.

"Everything that happened with John Laurinaitis and the things they were doing with that poor girl, shame on all of them! That’s just terrible and inexcusable. I think Vince McMahon became a predator and used wrestling as the stage for all of his evil," Hart said.

His comments echo the growing number of voices in the wrestling world condemning the alleged abuse of power and misconduct tied to McMahon’s tenure.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy