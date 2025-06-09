What to Expect on Tonight's WWE Raw: Championship Rematch, Tournament Kickoff, and Nikki Bella’s Return

The June 9, 2025 episode of Monday Night Raw will be the first to air following the action-packed Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. With major fallout expected, this edition of Raw promises high-stakes drama, big names, and critical storyline developments that will shape the weeks ahead.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. GUNTHER

Jey Uso is set to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against GUNTHER in a rematch from their WrestleMania 41 clash. The Ring General is focused on making Uso pass out in the middle of the ring and reclaiming the title he once held. With revenge on GUNTHER’s mind, the stakes are higher than ever in this championship showdown.

King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments Begin

This week marks the beginning of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments on Raw, with bouts taking place across both brands in the lead-up to the finals at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 28. The first round matchups will take place on Raw, and all eyes will be on who emerges as early favorites in the brackets.

Nikki Bella Returns

As revealed during Money in the Bank, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will be making her long-awaited return to Raw. With the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event on the horizon, speculation is swirling about whether Bella will have a featured role. Her appearance is expected to bring clarity to her plans moving forward.

Seth Rollins and John Cena Set for Raw

Both Seth Rollins and John Cena are confirmed for appearances on this week’s episode. Rollins is coming off a major victory in the Money in the Bank ladder match, while Cena is rebounding from a tag team loss involving Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, punctuated by the shocking return of R-Truth. Expect both men to address the WWE Universe with plenty to say.

WWE Raw Lineup for June 9, 2025 Episode:

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. GUNTHER

- King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments Begin

- Nikki Bella Returns

- Seth Rollins and John Cena Appearances