Who Ran WWE and AAA’s First Worlds Collide Event?

WWE and AAA officially joined forces last night for their first co-branded Worlds Collide premium live event, and new details have emerged about who was responsible for overseeing the show. Although many fans expected Paul “Triple H” Levesque to be in charge, especially given his high-level role in WWE creative, he was instead focused on preparations for the upcoming Money in the Bank event.

The Worlds Collide event was held in Los Angeles and featured a main event clash between AAA’s El Hijo del Vikingo and WWE’s Chad Gable for the AAA Mega Championship. The broadcast earned praise from fans across social media for its energy and presentation.

According to a new report from PWInsider, it was Jeremy Borash who led production and creative for the event. Borash, who had previously been revealed as a key figure in the creative direction of AAA following WWE’s acquisition of the lucha libre promotion, was said to have overseen all aspects of the show’s presentation.

