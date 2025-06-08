Dominik Mysterio Shares Personal Birthday Tribute to Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio is making his admiration for Liv Morgan known in a very public way. The WWE star took to social media on June 8 to celebrate Morgan’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute, spotlighting her accolades and their close personal connection.

In a message posted on Twitter/X, Dominik shared a series of personal photos of the duo, ranging from backstage moments to international adventures. His caption praised Morgan’s in-ring success and affectionately referred to her with a string of titles.

“Happy birthday to MY Guerita , the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time, the greatest 4-time Women’s Tag Team Champion, the greatest Crown Jewel Champion, and the greatest Money in the Bank winner! The list goes on! Felicidades, mi Guerita!” he wrote.

Among the photos were intimate shots of the two enjoying their time in India, a candid cuddle backstage, and multiple moments celebrating their success together in WWE. One image featured Liv holding her title with pride at ringside, while another captured the pair in the ring after Dom successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank, with Liv playing a pivotal role.

Their close chemistry and mutual support quickly caught fans’ attention online, fueling even more speculation about the nature of their bond both on and off-screen.