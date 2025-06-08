Adam Pearce Reveals Key Matches and Appearances for WWE Raw After Money in the Bank

WWE Raw is set to return just days after a chaotic Money in the Bank and the historic WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, and the fallout is already shaking things up. With the road to Night of Champions, Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, and Evolution now in full motion, WWE officials have confirmed several high-profile appearances and matches for the red brand’s next episode.

Broadcasting live from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, the 1,672nd edition of RAW will spotlight major developments following this weekend’s pay-per-view chaos.

Nikki Bella is officially returning to WWE RAW. General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed her appearance but kept further details under wraps. Bella was last seen during the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble and will now resurface just as the prestigious King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are set to kick off.

The newly crowned Men’s Money in the Bank winner Seth Rollins is also scheduled for an appearance. Rollins will be joined by Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed as he celebrates his victory.

Adding to the night’s star power, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will appear live. While his exact plans remain a mystery, all eyes will be on what message he delivers after a weekend that saw alliances shift and rivalries intensify.

Finally, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will headline the show against Gunther in a blockbuster main event. The clash is expected to further define the championship picture heading into WWE’s next slate of major shows.