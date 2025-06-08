Ace Austin Officially Departs TNA Wrestling After Six-Year Run

Ace Austin is officially stepping away from TNA Wrestling, closing the door on a significant chapter in his career while leaving the next one wide open. The former X-Division and Tag Team Champion confirmed his departure and free agency in an emotional post shared online, marking the end of a six-year run that saw him grow into one of the company’s standout stars.

Austin first arrived in TNA back in 2019, quickly earning recognition for his dynamic in-ring style and sharp character work. Although TNA extended a new contract offer, he ultimately turned it down. According to Dave Meltzer, the 28-year-old is exploring new opportunities with a larger promotion. His final televised match came on the May 22 edition of TNA iMPACT, where he squared off against Mustafa Ali. He was also pulled from the TNA Under Siege card and replaced by Champagne Singh, further signaling his exit.

On June 8, Austin broke his silence with a heartfelt statement posted to Twitter, expressing deep gratitude for everything TNA had meant to him.

“There’s so much to be said about how phenomenal the last 6 years have been. It’s impossible to caption how much this time has meant to me. I’m grateful for every moment and I’m incredibly proud of the part I played. Representing the company across the world was an honor. This will always be my first home.”

He took a moment to recognize the TNA roster for their influence on both his personal and professional growth.

“Thank you @ThisIsTNA and thank you especially to the one of a kind locker room full of amazing, caring, hard working people who helped shape me into the performer and man I am today. I grew up with you and I will cherish that time forever. We’ve all worked so hard and TNA is better than ever.”

Austin concluded with a sentiment of pride and optimism, hinting that his TNA journey may not be over forever.

“They gave me an opportunity to shine and I gave them some of the best years of my life. Together we flourished. One of the best things about #TNA is the door always swings both ways.”

With his future now wide open, fans and industry insiders alike are watching closely to see where Austin lands next.