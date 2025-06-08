Naomi Breaks Silence on 2022 WWE Walkout After Money in the Bank Win

Naomi’s comeback has officially entered its next chapter, and she is not backing down from the past. Just one night after winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, Naomi stepped in front of the cameras and directly addressed her controversial 2022 WWE exit. This marked the first time she has spoken publicly about the decision to walk out of the company alongside Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné in AEW.

Speaking during the post-show panel, Naomi opened up about the impact that walkout had on her growth, calling it a turning point in both her mindset and her career. At the time, she and Banks were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions but exited after clashing with management about how they were being used. They reportedly left their titles with John Laurinaitis before departing. Now, Naomi says the break helped fuel her transformation.

“After experiencing my little situation, my walk out and coming to TNA, I came back with a different mindset and different attitude,” Naomi said. “I think it is the one that I needed all along. The glow in the beginning of my career got me this far, but I felt with this new revelation and evolution of women in this top-tier talent, I had to become something else to get back to the top. That is what I’m on the journey of doing and becoming now. Everybody who don’t believe in me, like it, or got something to say better proceed with caution.”

Her remarks came after Becky Lynch, fresh off winning the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, threw a jab Naomi’s way during her post-show media appearance. Lynch claimed Naomi turned her back on her and warned her not to think about cashing in.

“I’m not afraid of nothing,” Lynch said. “Oh, everyone wants to see Naomi get an opportunity now? Naomi walked out on me. She thinks she’s going to come for me, she’s got another thing coming.”

Lynch added that the moment was personal, revealing that her daughter, watching WWE live for the first time, was cheering for Naomi.

“You know what was the most hurtful thing is that tonight, my child watched the show live in the audience in the very front row for the first time. You know who she wanted to see win that match? She wanted to see Naomi win that match, so I have a problem with that.”

Naomi had a sharp response ready, delivering a direct warning to Lynch and anyone else in WWE holding a championship.

“Oh baby, you better sleep with one eye open and watch your back too because nobody with gold in this division is safe.”