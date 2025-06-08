Natalya Makes History as First Woman to Win Lou Thesz Award

Natalya Neidhart is making history once again, this time becoming the first female professional wrestler to receive the Lou Thesz Award from the Cauliflower Alley Club. The honor will be presented during the CAC’s 2025 reunion, scheduled for August 18–20 at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

This groundbreaking recognition highlights Natalya’s enduring legacy in the industry and adds another milestone to her already storied WWE career. The Cauliflower Alley Club shared the news in a statement celebrating her influence on professional wrestling:

“A true trailblazer. A record-breaker. A history-maker. The Cauliflower Alley Club proudly announces that Natalya Neidhart will receive the Lou Thesz Award at this year’s reunion, making her the first female professional wrestler ever to earn this prestigious honor.”

“From technical excellence to her lasting impact across generations, Natalya’s legacy continues to elevate the entire wrestling industry.”

Still active under WWE contract, Natalya has also made recent appearances in promotions such as NWA and Bloodsport, further showcasing her versatility and commitment to the craft. She now joins a prestigious list of past recipients whose contributions have shaped the world of professional wrestling both in and out of the ring.

This moment not only solidifies her standing as one of WWE’s most respected veterans, but it also breaks new ground for women across the industry.