Jonathan Coachman Blasts WWE for Handling of R-Truth’s Return

Ron Killings’ surprise return at WWE Money in the Bank sparked widespread buzz among fans, but not everyone is buying the company’s official stance. Former WWE broadcaster Jonathan Coachman took to social media the day after the event to issue what he dubbed an “emergency truth take,” calling out WWE, TKO, and Triple H for what he sees as an attempt to rewrite history.

In a strongly worded video shared online, Coachman opened with:

“OK, emergency truth take on R-Truth. I’ve given all you guys more than 12 hours to digest, but you come here for the real deal now. It’s OK to admit that you made a mistake.”

He questioned WWE’s explanation and stressed that people need to be honest about what really happened.

“For some reason, in wrestling or sports, there’s always got to be a thousand different reasons why something was done. In this instance, TKO just made a mistake. You don’t let go one of your most popular superstars and just say, ‘No, we didn’t need him anymore,’ when there are several different ways that you can use this guy.”

Coachman went on to dispute conflicting reports that Nick Khan was behind Killings’ return.

“Clearly, over the course of the week, and I don’t believe all the different reports that ‘Oh, Nick Khan called’, I don’t care about that. The bottom line is he was back last night. The bottom line is they’re selling Ron Killings merch because it’s the right thing to do.”

The part that seemed to irk Coachman most was Triple H’s vague response in the post-show press conference.

“Now what I do have an issue with is Triple H, with a little smirk on his face in the post-event press conference. ‘Do you like the show? It’s all part of the show.’ No it wasn’t. No it wasn’t. And that’s OK. But what he doesn’t want to admit is they are booking by the week. It’s not long-term storytelling.”

“If it was long-term storytelling, I doubt that R-Truth getting released, coming back in a hoodie costume, John Cena, a tag team match at Money in the Bank, was part of their long-term storytelling. I seriously doubt that.”

Coachman also addressed financial speculation surrounding Killings’ exit and eventual return, offering his own experiences to provide context.

“All these reports that he’s making so much money, so it made sense for TKO to let him go, Coach, you know this, it’s business. It’s all about the almighty bottom dollar.”

“I worked with two different people at ESPN. They were making over a million dollars a year. They were offered around $700K to re-sign. They were offended. Oh my God, to 99% of the world, $700,000 is a fortune. But they decided to leave because they couldn’t be offended by taking a pay cut.”

Coachman continued by defending Killings’ choice to re-sign at a lower rate.

“Let’s say R-Truth is making $500K and they offered him $300K. Is he really not supposed to take that? Is he really supposed to say, ‘No, I’m going to stand on my principles?’”

“This is a business, ladies and gentlemen, that there are two, maybe three places you can make a six-figure, really healthy income to work there. So when you’re in that business and you’re in your 50s, I don’t give a damn if it was a 50% pay cut, I give a tip of the cap to Ron Killings and I give a tip of the cap to TKO for making it right.”

He concluded by urging fans to stop spinning narratives and face the reality of the business.

“It’s not that complicated. It’s really not. So let’s stop with all the nonsense that I’m seeing everywhere and just say, they made a mistake, they made it right, they’re going to capitalize by selling merch, and R-Truth can come back and be a part of a storyline because they desperately need stars that are popular. Popular.”