Details on Ron Killings’ WWE Return: Denials of a Work

New insights have emerged regarding Ron Killings’ return at WWE Money in the Bank, where he disrupted the match between John Cena & Logan Paul against Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso. After announcing his ‘release’ from WWE, later clarified to be a non-renewal, Killings and his son have denied it was a scripted event.

Fightful Select reports that sources close to Killings reveal he has secured a new deal. Numerous wrestling promoters reached out to him, eager to book him post-expiration of his contract. Talents who communicated with Killings expressed that the situation was genuine, noting his shock and disgust at being let go in an impersonal manner.

The report states that Killings rejected several WWE offers until a call from Nick Khan resulted in a new deal being negotiated. Triple H, during a post-show event, suggested Killings’ return was 'all part of the show,' a statement met with skepticism by Killings’ son, Christopher, who contested the claim on social media.

Killings later tweeted, clarifying, 'No work.' The excitement surrounding his return is palpable, although it was kept under wraps for various reasons.