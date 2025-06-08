WWE Unveils New NIL Class Featuring Sons of Mark Henry, Scott Steiner, and Titus O’Neil

WWE has officially revealed its newest class of “Next In Line” (NIL) athletes, continuing the company’s initiative to scout top collegiate talent and prepare them for potential careers in professional wrestling. This latest group of twelve includes several second-generation names that will immediately stand out to wrestling fans.

Among the most notable additions are Jacob Henry, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry; Brock Rechsteiner, the son of Scott Steiner and cousin of current star Bron Breakker; and TJ Bullard, whose father is WWE ambassador Titus O’Neil. These recruits bring with them athletic pedigrees and strong college sports résumés, Jacob Henry competes in football and wrestling at the University of Oklahoma, Brock Rechsteiner plays football for Jacksonville State, and TJ Bullard represents the University of Central Florida on the gridiron.

This marks the fifth NIL class introduced since WWE launched the program to bridge the gap between college athletics and sports entertainment. In addition to the three high-profile legacy signings, the class features a diverse array of athletes from various collegiate sports backgrounds:

Madison Kaiser (Hockey – University of Minnesota)

Garrett Beck (Lacrosse – Grand Canyon University)

Kerrigan Huynh (Track & Field – University of Central Oklahoma)

Zuriel Jimenez (Track & Field – Columbia University)

Fatima Katembo (Basketball – LSU Shreveport)

Gina Adams (Basketball – Lynn University)

Bianca Pizano (Field Hockey – Michigan State University)

Hidetora Hanada (Football – Colorado State University)

Meghan Walker (Track & Field – University of Nebraska)

WWE’s NIL program remains a key part of its talent recruitment strategy, blending athletic excellence with potential star power.