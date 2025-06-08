Triple H Confirms WWE WrestleMania 42 Set for Allegiant Stadium

WrestleMania is officially returning to Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE has confirmed that WrestleMania 42 will emanate from Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The announcement came during the Money in the Bank premium live event, with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appearing in a pre-recorded video to reveal the news. This marks a major shakeup, as WWE had previously announced New Orleans as the host city back in February.

Plans changed behind the scenes in recent months, leading WWE to make the rare move of pulling the show from New Orleans. In return, the company awarded the Big Easy next year’s Money in the Bank event, as well as a future WrestleMania to be determined.

There had been ongoing speculation that London or Saudi Arabia might serve as backup locations if negotiations in Las Vegas fell through. However, WWE has now finalized all necessary agreements to bring its biggest event of the year back to Sin City for the first time since 2021.