WWE Confirms Nikki Bella Appearance for June 9 Raw Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2025
Nikki Bella is set to step back into the WWE spotlight once more, with her next appearance confirmed for the June 9 edition of WWE RAW. The announcement was made during the Money in the Bank premium live event, signaling another high-profile moment for the former Divas Champion.

Bella has not been seen on WWE programming since her surprise entry in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match earlier this year. Since that appearance, speculation has swirled about whether she might take on a more permanent role. As of now, WWE has not confirmed whether this will be a one-off or the beginning of a larger return.

Her twin sister, Brie Bella, has not indicated any plans to return, and in April Nikki acknowledged the idea of a Bella Twins comeback, though Brie later clarified that she has not been contacted by WWE.

While Nikki’s role on RAW remains a mystery, the episode will feature the start of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. This raises the question, could Nikki Bella be entering the tournament field? That remains to be seen.

