Triple H Breaks Silence on R-Truth’s Return at WWE MITB

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2025
Triple H has offered a short but telling response when asked about R-Truth’s shocking WWE return at Money In The Bank.

The veteran fan-favorite was reportedly released earlier this month, sparking major backlash from WWE fans across social media and at live events. Chants for R-Truth broke out during several shows, prompting in-ring responses from both CM Punk and John Cena.

During the post-show press conference following Money In The Bank, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was asked directly whether the decision to bring Truth back was influenced by fan support or had been planned all along. He kept it simple, stating:

“I love that question. [Are you] enjoying the show? All part of the show, man.”

While Triple H leaned into the idea that Truth’s release and return were both part of the storyline, Cody Rhodes later indicated otherwise. Speaking during the same post-event media scrum, Rhodes acknowledged that the overwhelming fan reaction played a major role in Truth’s reinstatement.

