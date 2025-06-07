R-Truth Costs John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso Win Main Event at WWE Money in the Bank

Tag Team Main Event Match: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes vs Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul

At 9:35pm, we begin the pre-match video shit. Cody Rhodes begins his entrance at 9:39pm, and we get our obligatory WHOA-OH a few seconds later. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso is out next, entering via the hot crowd. He's wearing custom red, white, and blue gear that matches Cody's motifs. Out next are their opponents, with Logan Paul's entrance at 9:45pm. Paul comes out holding a drone, recording his own selfie video before it flies around the arena. And out at 9:47pm is the Never-Seen Seventeen, the Last Real Champion, the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. Cena calls for his music to be cut and we get our official introductions. We get our bell at 9:52pm. The competitors discuss who should start and it looks like we're getting John Cena and Cody Rhodes. We're reminded that Cody's not beaten John Cena since 2009.

Both men lock up, but nothing comes of it and Cena eventually tags in Logan Paul. Paul and Rhodes take a moment to showboat at each other before locking up. Rhodes takes control early on and hits a beautiful Stalling Suplex. Jey so is tagged in but fails to maintain control. Paul begins to work over the World Heavyweight champ with big rights. Jey fires off a pop-up neckbreaker and covers for a two early on. Paul is quick to rally and takes control, ultimately tagging in Cena. Cena holds control, slowing the pace drastically as he taunts the crowd and works over Jey. Cena with a strong Irish Whip to the corner that sends Uso bouncing off of it. Cena distracts the ref, allowing Logan to get a few licks in. Cena continues to work over Uso, taking him into another corner. Uso fires off a strong Irish Whip of his own, dropping Cena. The crowd tries to rally behind Jey. Logan Paul receives the tag and prevents Jey from making a tag of his own.

Paul with a gut wrench slam and a pin attempt of his own. Paul tags in Cena and the heels begin working over Uso in their corner. Cena taunts Cody, who's all but begging to be allowed to tag in. Cena takes it out on Uso, stomping him hard and laughing as he stalks him around the ring. Cena with keeps the pace very, very, very slow and continues to mock the crowd or Uso after what feels like every strike or move. Cena with a pair of shoulder tackles and trash talk. Uso finally shows signs of life at 10pm, firing off rights until Cena stops him with a back drop. Cena calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and executes it as sarcastically as possible. Cena hoists Uso up for an AA but Uso squirms out and slaps on a Sleeper Hold in the middle of the ring! Cena rams Jey back into the corner to break the hold. Both men are down and their respective partners are looking for hot tags. Paul is tagged in and puts himself between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, preventing the hot tag. Logan channels his inner Hogan and Irish Whips Jey into the ropes, hits a Big Boot on the rebound, and follows it up with a Leg Drop.

Logan slaps a sleeper on Jey in the middle of the ring at 10:02pm.

Cena tags in and takes a turn working over Uso in the corner. The heels are doing a fantastic job of keeping Jey Uso isolated, to the point that Cody loses his cool and tries to help Jey. The ref warns him and kicks him out of the ring, however. Cena continues to work over Uso, switching to grounded and seated working holds. The crowd with another loud, dueling "Let's go Cena/Cena Sucks" chant. Jey powers to his feet and tries to make the hot tag. Logan tags himself in, pissing off Cena, who tags himself back in. The two argue. "I'm Logan Paul," Paul screams, "and I'm trying to teach out," Cena counters. The two shove each other and scream, allowing Jey to recover and make the hot tag at 10:06pm. Cody comes in on fire, dropping Cena and Paul.

Cody with a Powerslam on Paul. Cody with a Cody Cutter on Cena! Paul charges Cody and is dumped over to the outside. Rhodes follows it up with a Suicide Dive then enters the ring, climbing up top. Cody dives off and hits a beautiful Missile Dropkick to Cena. Cody looks for a Cross Rhodes but Cena shoves him off and into a big right from Logan. Cena hits an Attitude Adjustment and covers! Jey makes the save! Paul looks for a fancy flip but slips and is down. John hits an AA on Uso; Cody grabs him and immediately hits the Cross Rhodes! Logan looks to make the save with a springboard Frog Splash but Rhodes moves and Logan takes out Cena! He freaks but is immediately taken out with a Spear from Jey Uso! Cena and Uso finally recover and begin slowly slugging it out in the middle of the ring at 10:09pm.

Cena hoists Jey up, looking for the AA again, but Uso squirms free and hits a Superkick. Paul enters the fray and starts throwing fists with Jey. Paul drops Uso with a big European Uppercut. Cody enters and begins dueling with Paul. Cody looks for his Dusty/Bionic Elbow combo but Paul evades the final shot and drops Cody. Instead of covering, Paul heads up top and has his stupid drone zoom in. He's too busy talking to, and holding, the drone. No, I'm not that high, I'm not imagining this. Cody heads up top and hits a suplex off the top while Paul holds the drone so we get a unique camera angle. Uso hits an Uso Splash on Paul; Cena takes out Uso. Cody quickly drops Cena, only to eat a Paulverizer from Logan Paul. Cena is up first and heads outside, slamming Cody's face into the steel steps.

Cena clears off the top of the commentary table then slams Cody's head into the steel steps again. He clears the second commentary table next. Cena sets Cody on one commentary table and pulls him up for an AA. Cody escapes and Jey Uso comes from the other commentary desk to Spear Cena! Logan Paul heads to the apron and hits a truly impressive springboard Moonsault off the middle rope, to Jey Uso and through the commentary table! Uso and Paul are down! The ref goes to check on them. Cena grabs the title and uses it for a running shot to the head while the ref is distracted. Someone wearing a hoodie hits the ring and Spears Cena! At 10:15pm he removes his hoodie and its mother-effing R-TRUTH! R-Truth is back! Truth's taken down Cena! It looks like Cena couldn't handle the truth! Massive pop. Cody hits the Cross Rhodes on a distracted Cena and picks up the win at 10:16pm!

Your Winners, Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso! (24 minutes)

After the Match/Show

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes hug it out and celebrate as Cole & McAfee geek the heck out over R-Truth's return. And...that's it. After the end of the PLE, Cody addresses the crowd and thanks everyone as it's his first match back since WrestleMania. He gets the crowd to affirm that Jey Uso will leave Raw as champ (he defends against Gunther). Jey Uso speaks the crowd for like four seconds--something about four letters and Yeeting--and that's it for our recap.