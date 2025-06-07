Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Penta vs LA Knight vs El Grande Americano vs Solo Sikoa vs Andrade

At 8:43pm, we begin our introductions and entrances. Seth Rollins it out first, sung to the ring loudly by none other than the crowd! He's accompanied by his Hall of Famer wise man, Paul Heyman. Penta, in his first ladder match in the WWE, is out next at 8:46pm to another great pop--but not a Rollins-level pop. And out third, hailing from the Gulf of America, is El Grande Americano (EGA). And coming out in lucky spot number four is none other than Andrade! He's totally going to win. At 8:50pm, we get the entrance for Solo Sikoa. Hailing from, apparently, Los Angeles is LA Knight, but not before Michael Cole informs us that cinnamon Fireball Whiskey is the official shot of WWE bad guys. God damnit, TKO. We get our bell at 8:54pm. Knight is definitely the crowd favorite tonight, with Rollins and Penta close behind.

All six men stand around for several moments after the bell. Not like they're getting paid to work or anything, right? The entire group turn on Rollins and begin beating him down as a group to a good pop. Sikoa throws Rollins out of the ring--then becomes the next target of the group hivemind. Penta, Knight and Andrade beat down Sikoa for a few moments, with each man taking a turn hitting a big spot on Sikoa. Knight streaks across the ring and drops El Grande Americano on the outside. Rollins and Andrade clash in the ring. Michael Cole continues to make baseless claims that Chad Gable is El Grande Americano, just because Chad loaned EGA some boots. Shameless. Penta comes in hot and sends Rollins outside, climbs the turnbuckles and dives off the top to wipe out everyone on the outside. And as more proof Wade Barrett is a great heel commentator, he bates Michael Cole into arguing over nipple sizes, claiming he knows Gable's nipples and EGA's after studying tape and they're distinctly different. That was far better than my recap. As are most things. ;)

Penta and EGA fight in the ring until Rollins comes in with a ladder, cleaning house. Cole and Barrett continue to debate if EGA is Gable. This is hilarious. Barrett don't play. EGA manages to squirm free from Rollins and drives his face into the ladder. Barrett praises EGA's "Olympian physique," haha. EGA sets up a ladder but Solo Sikoa stops him from doing anything. Sikoa batters EGA around the ring then repositions the ladder in a corner. A loud "we want tables" chant from the crowd, but they can't get this loud for their weak "we want Truth" chants. Knight hits the ring and sends Sikoa face-first into the ladder. Knight pummels Sikoa to a massive pop. Sikoa fires off a sidekick that drops Knight. Sikoa positions Knight over a downed ladder and looks for a Samoan Drop, but Knight wiggles free. Knight drives Sikoa into the ladder and kips-up. Knight with a play to the crowd before hitting his elbow drop to a pop. Sikoa rolls out of the ring.

Knight sets up a ladder at 9pm. Penta races up the ladder to battle with Knight at the top. Rollins enters the ring and sets up a ladder parallel, but it's much taller. Rollins climbs up and above them. Rollins kicks Penta as EGA climbs the opposite side of Rollins' ladder. All four men struggle at the top as Solo Sikoa enters the ring with a third ladder. He sets his up parallel (side-by-side), too. All six men are on the ladders, slugging it out. One ladder is shoved over and everyone piles off. Rollins and Sikoa are the only two left standing, with two ladders still standing. They throw them out as they jaw off at each other. The crowd with a loud "OTC" chant (Roman Reigns). Sikoa hits a sidekick into Rollins and goes for a Samoan Spike. Rollins ducks under and drops Sikoa.

At 9:04pm, Rollins grabs a ladder and drives it into Sikoa's abdomen before positioning it in the corner.Rollins looks for a bomb but Sikoa counters. Sikoa lifts up Rollins but Rollins escapes and sends Sikoa face-first into the ladder. Rollins follows it up with a big Stomp. Rollins gets a larger ladder from the outside and sets it up, climbing. EGA follows up and slaps on an Angle Lock (ankle lock) on Rollins at the top of the ladder! Rollins is hanging down, stuck in the lock. Andrade climbs up and hits a Sunset Flip Bomb on EGA off the ladder; Penta sneaks up behind Rollins and bombs him through the ladder set up in the corner! Unique spot, well executed. Penta and Andrade are the first to recover. They stare at each other, point at the case, and politely discuss it. They both climb opposite sides of the ladder and pause at the to. Andrade tells Penta to take the contract; when Penta reaches for it, Andrade sucker punches him. They fight at the top, slowly, with neither man making anything of it. They climb back down.

Andrade rips Penta off the ladder at 9:07pm and the two continue to slowly battle. Penta heads up the ladder to a pop. Andrade slams another nearby ladder into Penta, causing him to stumble down. Andrade bridges a ladder between the corner and the vertical ladder. Penta climbs up but Andrade blocks his ascent. Andrade looks for a suplex, but Penta blocks it and hits a Mexican Destroyer on the bridged ladder! Great spot. Penta is up first to a great pop from the crowd. Solo Sikoa recovers and stops him from climbing. Sikoa mocks Penta's cero miedo (spelling?) hand gesture. Sikoa is dragged out of the ring by LA Knight, who sends him into the barricade. Knight bridges a ladder from the apron to the barricade. Sikoa and Knight battle in the ringside area. Knight enters the ring and eats a sidekick from Knight.

Knight looks to Powerbomb Penta, but Penta squirms free and drops him. Penta once again climbs the ladder. El Grande Americano comes up from behind and executes a German Suplex. EGA fires off a German Suplex to Seth Rollins, then one to LA Knight. Rollins grabs EGA, but EGA whips Rollins into the ladder. I'm sorry but I feel I have to address this: throughout the entirety of this match, Michael Cole has jeopardized his journalistic integrity by repeatedly referring to EGA as Chad Gable. We here at Rajah.com want to acknowledge that as of this writing, these allegations are all baseless and, to my knowledge, just rumors. EGA retrieves the larger, Fireball Whiskey-branded ladder to a good pop and takes it into the ring. EGA sets up the ladder after clearing house with it and begins to climb. Penta quickly hustles up the other side. both men reach for the case then begin to battle it out.

Penta with a headbutt, sending EGA to the canvas. Penta reaches for the contract but Rollins hurries up and stops him. Rollins and Penta battle, with Penta getting the upper hand. We see EGA outside the ring and see him inserting a steel plate into his mask! Clear as day! Rollins begins to battle Penta down from the top of the ladder. Rollins eventually falls off and Penta's alone on the ladder! El Grande Americano quickly limbs a ladder outside, climbs up the turnbuckles, uses another ladder set up in the corner to essentially pole-vault to Penta's ladder and headbutts him! The crowd's on their feet as the pace has accelerated greatly. Knight quickly comes up the same ladder EGA used and back suplexes him off! Both men are down! Rollins quickly enters the ring and sets up the Fireball Whiskey ladder. Andrade enters, trying to stop Rollins. The two battle at the top of the ladder. Rollins sends Andrade off.

Penta rallies and races up, attacking Rollins. Penta sends Rollins off. Andrade's up and back in this, scrambling up the ladder. The two clash, with Andrade sending Penta flying! Andrade's gonna get it--no! Solo races up to stop him. Andrade's battling Solo as all hell breaks loose. Rollins races up a ladder to fight; Knight sends him flying. Penta, Knight and Andrade are battling it out across two ladders and Rollins has Heyman call out the dogs! Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed hit the ring at 9:18pm! Breakker damn near cuts EGA in half with wicked Spear as he charges to the ring. Breakker and Reed unleash all hell, taking out everyone not named Seth Rollins. Breakker with a massive Spear on Knight outside the ring. Reed with a Tsunami on Andrade in the ring! Rollins directs chaos until Jacob Fatu & JC Mateo make their way out! Sikoa's got backup! The big men make their way to the ring.

Breakker, Reed, Mateo and Fatu all begin to clash! All four behemoths brutalize each other in and out of the ring Breakker Spears Mateo through the barricade! Bronson Reed tries to unload into Jacob Fatu, but the Samoan Werewolf ain't having none of that! He hits a Pop-Up Samoan Drop on Reed in the ring then heads outside and destroys Bron Breakker! Jacob Fatu yells "I LOVE YOU, SOLO" and sends Sikoa into the ring! Fatu tells his former Tribal Chief to climb the ladder and sets it up for him! Fatu deems the ladder isn't good enough as it's marred, and picks another, setting it up. Fatu and Sikoa hug. Fatu guards the ring and Solo climbs...until Fatu turns on Sikoa! Jacob grabs Solo's ankle, stopping him and the crowd erupts! Huge "Fatu! Fatu! Fatu!" chants! Jacob yells "Brother, I HATE YOU!" Fatu takes out Sikoa!

Fatu drags Sikoa into the middle of the ring and hits his springboard Moonsault to another big pop! Fatu stalks Solo, sees the ladder bridging the apron to the barricade, and hits an Spinning Solo on Solo through the solo ladder bridge! All other competitors are, essentially, down as of 9:25pm.

Seth Rollins is up first and finds another Fireball Whiskey ladder. He sets it up completely unimpeded and begins to climb. LA Knight hits the ring and takes out Rollins! Knight climbs the ladder but Rollins drags him down. Knight goes for a BFT; Rollins shoves him off and hits the Stomp! Rollins climbs the ladder once again with absolutely no one to stop him. Rollins pulls the case down and secures the win at 9:27pm for the second time in his career.

Your Winner and 2025 Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins! (32 minutes)