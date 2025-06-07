Becky Lynch Steals A Win From Lyra Valkyria At Money in the Bank, Becomes WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion

Backstage: American Alpha (Earlier Tonight)

We're shown Chad Gable and Julius & Brutus Creed backstage, earlier tonight. Gable mentions he had a bad outing today and mentions they've got to help their friend El Grande Americano. He mentions Fireball Whiskey (because of a ladder they're standing beside with the logo) then gives the Creeds something to hide beneath the ring to help out their amigo.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria(c) vs Becky Lynch

After a bunch of hype, Becky Lynch is out first at 8:12pm followed by Lyra Valkyria at 8:14pm. Don't forget, this match has a special stipulation: if Lynch loses, she cannot challenge Valkyria for her IC title again. We get our official introductions--which are interrupted when our champ attacks Lynch, causing our bell at 8:16pm. Lyra starts off on fire, pummeling Becky all around the ring before sending her to the outside. Lyra has an issue with her hair piece and the ref has to fix it. Lyra goes after Lynch, who makes her pay. Lynch begins to work over the champ at the ringside area, slamming Lyra's face into the commentary table before sending her back into the ring post. Lynch takes the action back into the ring to a good pop. Lynch begins to taunt the champ as she slows the pace and lays into her. Lynch uses the middle rope to choke the champ as ref Jessica Carr (also a wrestler) warns her. Lynch looks for a few early pin attempts but no joy. Lynch with a series of elbow drop to soften up the champ before another early pin attempt at 8:19pm.

Lyra rallies and both Superstars begin to slug it out in the middle of the ring. The crowd rips off a dueling chant, equally torn between champ and challenger. Several long moments go by with neither woman in control. Lyra looks for a pin attempt after a driver, nearly picking up the pin. We're reminded of the special stipulation once again. Lynch fires off a Spike DDT and covers the champ for a two. Lynch charges Lyra in the corner but is popped over the top rope. Lynch fires off a right, stunning Lyra, but Lyra manages to fight her way up to the middle turnbuckle. The two jockey for control before Lyra hits a middle rope Superplex into a Fisherman's Suplex combo for a pin attempt. The crowd with another loud, dueling "Let's go Becky/Becky sucks" chant. Lyra positions Becky near the corner and rear climbs the turnbuckles, looking for a Moonsault off the middle rope. Lynch avoids it and charges into a Heel Kick.

Becky plants Lyra into the mat and slaps on an Armbar. The champ squirms and tries to roll up Lynch, who escapes. Valkyria with a hold of her own, standing on Lynch's head while wrenching Lynch's left leg back anchor-style. Lynch grabs the ropes at 8:25pm, forcing a break. The action spills to the outside, with Lyra diving off the apron and taking out the challenger with a crossbody. Lyra heads into the ring to break the count and walks into a trap from Lynch. Lynch with an elbow to the midsection. The two battle at the barricade, with neither Superstar maintaining control for more than a few moments. Valkyria positions Lynch over the barricade, climbs on top of the commentary table, and hits a Leg Drop across suspended Lynch's neck! Valkyria takes it into the ring and dives off the top--Lynch catches her, bombs her, and rolls her up for a two!

We get replays of some of the more impressive spots in this match. Both women are down for a few moments. Valkyria and Lynch battle to the middle rope turnbuckle, and Lynch hits a Manhandle Slam off the middle rope! Lynch covers but Valkyria kicks out! Lyra rolls out of the ring and Lynch angrily pursues her. Lynch pulls Lyra up, but Lyra slaps the taste out of her mouth. Lynch fires back with a Manhandle slam on the floor! Lynch struggles to pull Lyra up, then rolls in the ring and out at the ref's "seven" to break the count. Lyra fires off a Nightwing on the floor and both women are down. The ref continues her count. Both women magically pop up at 9 and roll in to make the save right as the crowd was starting to boo. Both women are down in the ring as of 8:30pm. The pace picks up as both women recover and begin to slug it out. Both women quickly go for roll-ups, and Lynch grabs the tights, securing the sudden win outta nowhere at 8:31pm!

After the match, Lynch insists Lyra raise her hand as the new champ, and she does. Lynch demands Lyra do it to all 4 sides of the ring and Lyra does to massive boos and cheers. The crowd's still split. The two jaw off, with Lynch demanding Lyra strap the title around Lynch's waist, and Lyra does to yet more massive boos--then hits a German Suplex! Lyra follows it up with a Nightwing to a big pop at 8:34pm.

Your Winner AND NEW Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch! (15 minutes)