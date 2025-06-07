Naomi Captures The Briefcase At Money In The Bank

Welcome, one and all, to Rajah.com's live results coverage of Money in the Bank! This year's edition of the MitB is airing LIVE from the Intuit Dome in sunny Los Angeles, California, home of one of the most famous sports franchises in the world, LA's own Angel City FC! Tonight's event starts at 7pm Eastern but shouldn't be a lengthy show.
four FIVE matches as of this writing. The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match will see LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Penta, El Grande Americano, Solo Sikoa & Andrade battle it out for a guaranteed title shot of their choosing, at a place & time also of their choosing. On the Women's side, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia & Roxanne Perez will compete for their own contract.
Also on tap is championship gold, as Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyra defends her strap against Becky Lynch. And in what is most certainly a match, and is happening, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes team up against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul in tag team action.
Octagon, Jr will challenge Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio for his title tonight after an altercation between the two at today's earlier NXT/AAA World's Collide!
After a preshow featuring former Mr. Money in the Bank Big E and NXT's Wade Barrett, we get the national anthem (sorry, I missed the young man's name). Michael Cole & Pat McAfeespecial stipulation for the Valkyra/Lynch match: if Becky loses, she can't challenge Lyra for the Women's IC title again. We're also given another reminder, that Dominik Mysterio will be facing AAA's Octagon Jr in a cross-brand match for the Intercontinental Championship. Oh and apparently Rhea Ripley's never been in a ladder match before so she's at a disadvantage, per Cole. We get a video package hyping MitB ahead of our first match.
At 7:09pm, we start entrances for our first match! Alexa Bliss is out first. "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez is second, followed by Naomi at 7:12pm. Out in lucky spot number 4--source: trustmebro.pdf--is Stephanie Vaquer. You can call it the Devil's Kiss all you want but I think the Gooner T is a better name. Out fifth is Giulia, with Rhea Ripley out last. It's currently 7:15pm and it's 80 with plenty of sun as we're still awaiting the bell. And at 7:18pm we get our bell. But not before we're reminded twice more that Ripley has never been in a ladder match. Rhea, Bliss, and Naomi line up on the left side of the ring while Stephanie V, Roxanne P, and Giulia line up on the other side. Finally all six women pair up and come to blows. Naomi attacks Bliss & Ripley, then uses a sliding kick to prevent Vaquer from entering the ring. The action continues.
At 7:21pm, Stephanie Vaquer is left alone in the ring with a ladder and gets a good pop as she threatens to set it up. Naomi hits the ring, making the save and dropping the former NXT Women's Champ. Rhea Ripley looks to enter but is intercepted by Naomi, who uses her thighs to drive Rhea Orton-DDT-style into a ladder in the ring. Bliss enters the fray and works to take out Perez and Naomi, using a ladder and a running senton to wipe them out. Giulia enters the ring and attacks Bliss as she threatens to set up a ladder. The crowd rips off a "we want tables" chant because this ain't France, kids. A ladder is set up in the corner and Giulia attempts to whip Bliss into it; Bliss counters and sends Giulia, who hits the brakes. The two battle briefly before Giulia sends Bliss' face into the ladder. Giulia's left alone in the ring but doesn't set up a ladder, pausing instead to confront Ripley as she enters the ring.
Ripley and Giulia battle it out in the ring, with Ripley taking control and dominating easily. Ripley wipes out an entering Perez with a running knee, then takes down Naomi with an impressive show of strength. Ripley sets up a ladder on the bottom rope and gut-wrench lifts Perez. Ripley goes for a Razor's Edge on the ladder but Perez counters, sending Ripley into the ladder face-first at 7:25pm! Perez follow sit up with a springboard Moonsault onto Ripley to another big pop. Perez sets up a ladder and climbs, getting close. Alexa Bliss intercepts her and drags her off the ladder. Giulia enters and smacks Bliss, then throws her out of the. Perez and Giulia begin slowly climbing the ladder at the same time. Ripley tries to push the ladder but both hop down and Perez unloads on her. Guilia and Perez try to use a ladder to sandwich Ripley but have issues with it, before finally closing it on Ripley. They slam another ladder down on top--and, mind you, Ripley is laying in the ladder, sandwiched between its two halves.
Perez and Giulia send Ripley out of the ring and follow, a ladder in tow. They slam it down on Ripley then stack multiple ladders on top of her, burying her beneath them. Meanwhile, in the ring, Naomi sets up a ladder, all by her lonesome. She begins to climb at 7:28pm but Stephanie Vaquer rips her off the ladder. Vaquer takes Naomi into the corner and unloads. Giulia rushes in and Vaquer battles them both. Vaquer with a Dragonscrew on Naomi in the corner. Vaquer turns her attention to Perez and hits a Snap Suplex. Vaquer climbs to a huge pop, but Giulia stops her ascent. Giulia hops on Vaquer's back but Vaquer begins to climb the ladder with Giulia on her back! This is her third match in 24 hours, by the way. Giulia struggles and manages to bomb Vaquer back to the canvas hard.
Giulia begins to climb the ladder but Naomi hops up and hobbles across the ring. Naomi pulls Giulia into a Tree of Woe on the ladder and climbs over her! Giulia reaches up, grabs Naomi, and hits an improvised German Suplex on Naomi! Outta nowhere, Bliss hits a running missile kick to send Giulia out of the ring. Bliss climbs the ladder; Perez begins to climb the other side. Both begin to battle at the top of the ladder as Vaquer sets up another ladder parallel to theirs. Vaquer climbs on the same side of the ring as Perez and Naomi climbs opposite her. Bliss falls off and pulls Naomi off, battling it out with her. Giulia climbs up in their place. Bliss pulls Vaquer off into a Powerbomb, then shoves the ladder. Giulia and Perez dive off just in time.
Perez takes it to Bliss, smashing her face into the ladder. Giulia and Perez work together to try to set up a ladder on its side, then they drop Bliss' midsection across the ladder. That had to hurt. At 7:33pm, Perez turns on Giulia and smashes her face repeatedly into a ladder. Giulia tries to dump Perez over the ropes; Perez hangs on and gets a front-row view as Rhea Ripley climbs out of the pile of ladders! Ripley sends Perez into the barricade then angrily hits the ring. Ripley is pissed. Ripley jaws off to Giulia then begins to take out all her frustrations on the former NXT Women's champ! ....I think they're all formers, so that doesn't narrow it down much. Ripley destroys Giulia. Ripley unloads on Perez then throws Perez at Naomi! Ripley sets up a ladder in the corner across the middle ropes, then slams Giulia face-first into the ladder! The crowd's eating this up.
Ripley sets up a ladder, finally turning her attention to the briefcase suspended above. The crowd with a "let's go Mami" chant. Vaquer tries to stop Ripley; Ripley drops Vaquer with a big headbutt. Ripley pulls another ladder into the ring, despite a perfectly good one set up beneath the case, and bridges it from the set-up ladder and the middle rope. She sets up a second one from the opposite corner. Ripley pulls Vaquer up, looking for Riptide. Vaquer tries to fight it off. Vaquer positions Ripley on the ladder and hits the
Gooner T! Devil's Kiss on the ladder to a great pop! Vaquer climbs up and touches the briefcase but is stopped by Perez. On the other side of the ladder, Bliss climbs up. Perez sends Vaquer off the ladder. Bliss and Perez struggle until Naomi gets involved. Naomi pulls bliss off. Vaquer stops Perez from ascending. Vaquer and Perez battle on the ladder as Bliss and Naomi clash on the canvas. The four jockey for control. Finally Perez and Bliss coordinate and hit dueling Code Reds on Vaquer/Naomi on the two bridged ladders! Roughly 7:40pm if you want the timestamp.
Giulia sets up another ladder across the middle ropes in the corner. Another ladder is still in the upper left corner, at close to a 50 degree angle. Giulia then climbs the ladder; Perez climbs the other side. Giulia grabs the contract. Perez stops her from pulling it down and the two slug it out up top. Perez pulls Giulia's hair and slams her face into the steel top stop. Giulia with a headbutt; Giulia grabs the case, she's trying to unclip it. Bliss gets involved as does Ripley. Giulia goes after Ripley as Bliss focuses on Perez. Bliss hits Sister Abigail as Ripley hits Riptide! Rhea stares down Alexa. A ladder stands between them. The crowd rips off some chants, showing our Superstars some love. Bliss & Ripley climb opposite sides, racing to the top. Naomi threatens to shove the ladder over; they try to climb down but Naomi shoves it over and they fly out! The crowd comes alive as Naomi sets up the ladder and sprints up! Naomi's fully in the clear! Naomi climbs up and gets the briefcase at 7:43pm! Holy shit! Naomi wins! Naomi wins!
Your Winner and Ms. Money in the Bank, Naomi! (25 minutes)
