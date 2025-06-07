Naomi Captures The Briefcase At Money In The Bank

Welcome, one and all, to Rajah.com's live results coverage of Money in the Bank! This year's edition of the MitB is airing LIVE from the Intuit Dome in sunny Los Angeles, California, home of one of the most famous sports franchises in the world, LA's own Angel City FC! Tonight's event starts at 7pm Eastern but shouldn't be a lengthy show.

Our card only has four FIVE matches as of this writing. The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match will see LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Penta, El Grande Americano, Solo Sikoa & Andrade battle it out for a guaranteed title shot of their choosing, at a place & time also of their choosing. On the Women's side, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia & Roxanne Perez will compete for their own contract.

Also on tap is championship gold, as Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyra defends her strap against Becky Lynch. And in what is most certainly a match, and is happening, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes team up against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul in tag team action.

Catch all this and more TONIGHT, starting at 7pm Eastern. That's 6pm Central, 5pm Mountain and 4pm Pacific. Until then, weigh in below with your fellow RajahManiacs and check back about an hour before showtime for any last-minute updates (and corrections because I'm getting ready for work and, despite my god-like results recapping abilities, I am only human.)

Have a great start to your weekend, folks!

Card Update

Octagon, Jr will challenge Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio for his title tonight after an altercation between the two at today's earlier NXT/AAA World's Collide!

WWE Money in the Bank Live Results (Jun. 7, 2025) - Intuit Dome - Los Angeles, CA



Welcome to Show & National Anthem

After a preshow featuring former Mr. Money in the Bank Big E and NXT's Wade Barrett, we get the national anthem (sorry, I missed the young man's name). Michael Cole & Pat McAfeespecial stipulation for the Valkyra/Lynch match: if Becky loses, she can't challenge Lyra for the Women's IC title again. We're also given another reminder, that Dominik Mysterio will be facing AAA's Octagon Jr in a cross-brand match for the Intercontinental Championship. Oh and apparently Rhea Ripley's never been in a ladder match before so she's at a disadvantage, per Cole. We get a video package hyping MitB ahead of our first match.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs Rhea Ripley vs Stephanie Vaquer vs Roxanne Perez vs Giulia vs Naomi