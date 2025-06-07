×
Rachael Ellering Calls for Hulk Hogan To Be Written Out of Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2025
AEW star Rachael Ellering is not holding back when it comes to her views on controversial figures in wrestling. In a recent interview, Ellering firmly stated that she believes WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan should be erased from wrestling history due to his past racist comments and continued presence in the industry despite widespread criticism.

When asked during her appearance on Monte & The Pharaoh whether hatred toward figures like Hogan is sometimes justified, Ellering responded:

“I think some cases are so warranted, yeah. And I think that’s something that has been a good progression in the last couple of years in wrestling, trying to get some of these really scummy people out of wrestling or at least limit what they’re doing."

She made it clear that the industry should prioritize the many kind and talented individuals who often go overlooked:

“Because there are so many really, really good people in wrestling. Give them the time, give them the money, give them the focus, right? Like, these people, I call them buttheads. I’m like, we don’t need these buttheads.”

Ellering argued that, like in any workplace, those who exhibit harmful behavior should be removed entirely:

“Get the bad ones out of here, ’cause some of them genuinely deserve to be written off. They’re terrible human beings that, in any line of work, would be written off. And so I think for some people, it’s totally justified. I think Hulk Hogan should be written out of wrestling, yeah.”

