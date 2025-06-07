WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Nearly Sells Out with Just Hours to Go

WWE and AAA’s historic partnership is already proving to be a hit, as excitement builds for their joint Worlds Collide event set to take place today at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. With a packed card and strong advance ticket sales, the show is on the verge of selling out.

Per WrestleTix, WWE has distributed 10,218 tickets for the event, with only 739 seats still available. The current seating configuration allows for 10,957 fans, though the full venue has a capacity of 16,433. In the past three days alone, over 700 additional tickets have moved, and the lowest resale price currently stands at $43.70.

The buzz reflects strong anticipation for WWE’s first major crossover show with AAA since acquiring the legendary Mexican promotion earlier this year. The lineup is loaded with high-stakes and international talent, including a featured AAA Mega Championship clash between El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable, and a high-flying four-way match for the NXT North American Championship featuring Ethan Page, Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fénix.

Tag and trios matches round out the diverse card. Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice team up against Chik Tormenta and Dalys, while Legado del Fantasma battles Psycho Clown, Pagano, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. In another six-man tag, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado (filling in for the injured Joaquin Wilde) will take on Octagón Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana.

Worlds Collide streams live at 3 PM ET on YouTube, available to fans in the United States and abroad. With strong ticket sales and a talent-rich card, this event marks a significant step forward in WWE’s ongoing global outreach.