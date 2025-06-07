Why Netflix Might Not Be Right for Weekly WWE Programming

Concerns are beginning to mount over how well WWE Raw is adapting to its new home on Netflix, and wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer believes the platform may simply not be the right fit for weekly wrestling content.

Speaking as part of a broader analysis, Meltzer addressed growing questions around Raw’s performance, explaining that Netflix’s viewing habits may be incompatible with how pro wrestling traditionally draws its audience. “Netflix is probably better suited for a giant event once a month than a weekly TV show of pro wrestling. That’s just reality,” he said.

Meltzer pointed out that the streaming giant is not designed for appointment viewing. “The platform isn’t built for appointment-based viewing. It’s built for binge-watching or casual drop-in. That’s not how wrestling fans operate, or at least not how they’ve been trained for 30 years.”

According to Meltzer, the initial hope was that Raw would find a stable and consistent audience by moving to Netflix. However, the results so far have not met expectations. “They thought Raw would be a major play to bring in a consistent weekly audience. But it’s not working like that,” he added.

There may also be long-term implications. Meltzer noted that if WWE’s popularity continues to stall and Raw fails to gain momentum on the platform, Netflix has the option to exit the deal after five years, potentially leaving WWE to reassess its streaming strategy.

“This whole thing could go very differently than WWE imagined,” Meltzer warned.

